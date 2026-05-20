

India’s renewable energy sector is expected to see an investment of $110-120 billion in the coming years to achieve the target of 500 GW non-fossil-based energy capacity by 2030, a Colliers India report said.

As per the report, installed renewable energy capacity stood at around 251 GW, with solar and wind energy accounting for 76% percent of the total. Furthermore, about 94 GW of solar energy capacity and 26 GW of wind energy capacity are under construction at the moment.

“As of 2025, renewable projects of around 146 GW are under various stages of construction and are expected to be completed in the next few years. Colliers estimates about 270-300 GW of solar and wind capacity additions by 2030,” the report added.

Land investment

Collier India said that of the estimated $110-120 billion investment in the renewable energy sector in the coming years, around 10–12% will go into land acquisition. It added that by 2030, the upcoming solar and wind projects would create a $10–15 billion opportunity for land aggregation and acquisition.

For solar projects, a majority of the land is acquired either by private developers or by central- or state-level nodal authorities for larger parks. For wind projects, land is primarily acquired for the construction of electrical substations and other critical infrastructure, while the area around turbine sites is often secured through leasing arrangements.

Additionally, the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are also likely to contribute to demand for industrial warehouse space in the coming years as demand picks up. Vimal Nadar, National Director & Head, Research at Colliers India, said that over the last five years, annual leasing by renewable energy OEMs has surged nearly 4X to around 3 million sq ft of industrial & warehousing space in 2025.

“A space uptake by these OEMs is likely to reach 4-7 million sq ft, accounting for 10-15% of the overall industrial and warehousing demand”, Nadar added.

Beyond industrial demand

Colliers India anticipates that the surge in renewable energy investments will drive demand beyond land, industrial sheds, and warehouses into a broader spectrum of real estate segments.

Renewable energy hubs are also likely to witness an increasing need for affordable housing, rental accommodation, and industrial townships. Moreover, the steady growth of manufacturing units and O&M centers will stimulate demand for office spaces, training facilities, and local service ecosystems across Tier-II and III cities of the country.