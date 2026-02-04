Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that India’s GDP could grow to $25-30 trillion in the next 20-30 years. He hinted that India could sustain a double-digit growth.

“I think that the Indian opportunity—we stand at about $4.5 trillion of GDP in a $110 trillion world. I like seeing us outgrowing the world and finding our right place. I am one of those believers who think that this, in a 20-30-year period, will outgrow the rest of the world, and we will hit $25-30 trillion”, Mukesh Ambani said.

Speaking at a JioBlackrock event in Mumbai, Mukesh Ambani said that India’s ability to execute large-scale projects is a key factor behind its growth, citing developments in road infrastructure, telecommunications, and other sectors.

He said sustainable and consistent policy frameworks have further strengthened the country’s economic foundation.

India attracting global attention: Ambani

Speaking at a fireside chat with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Ambani said that India is drawing global attention due to its strong economic performance, stable leadership, and consistent policy execution.

“There is an old Indian saying, ‘a tree only attracts attention if it bears fruit, ‘ and today in this new era, as you described it, India and the tree of the Indian economy is bearing fruit with great visibility, sustainability and abundance”, Ambani said.

ALSO READ Oberoi Group forays into luxury residences

Ambani added,“”We are the fastest-growing economy in the world. 8-10 per cent is possible and doable and I think that sustained double-digit (growth) is not ruled out. That is why, after a long time, we are attracting all this attention.”

Era of India: BlackRock CEO

Speaking at the fireside chat, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said that the next 20-25 years will be the era of India, which will grow at 8-10 per cent over the next decade or more.

“This is an era of India over the next 20-25 years. The era of India, the key for us, the key for Jio BlackRock is to compel more people to understand what does that mean ‘the era of India’ and how do you participate in it,” he said, stressing the need for more Indians to participate alongside the country’s growth story.