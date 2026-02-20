Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that India’s free trade agreements (FTAs) with the UK and Oman are likely to be implemented in April, while the pact with New Zealand may come into force in September.

He also said that the 27-nation bloc, the European Union, wants to implement the trade deal as early as possible. “The 27 countries want us to implement it as soon as possible,” he said here while announcing the rollout of seven components of a Rs 25,060 crore export promotion mission.

Goyal said that the FTA with New Zealand is expected to come into force in September.

India-UK FTA

India and the UK, on July 24, 2025, signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) under which 99 per cent of Indian exports will enter the British market at zero duty, while tariffs on British products such as cars and whisky will be reduced in India.

CETA aims to double trade between the world’s fifth- and sixth-largest economies to $56 billion by 2030. The pact needs approval from the UK parliament before it is implemented.

India-EU FTA

On January 27, India and the European Union (EU) announced the conclusion of negotiations for the free trade agreement, described as ‘mother of all deals’, under which 93 per cent of Indian shipments will enjoy duty-free access to the 27-nation bloc, while import of luxury cars and wines from the EU will become less expensive.

The deal, concluded after negotiations spanning about two decades, will create a market of about 2 billion people across the world’s fourth-largest economy, India, and the EU, the second-largest economic bloc.

The pact is expected to be signed later this year and implemented in early 2027.

India-Oman FTA

India, on December 18 2025, signed a trade pact with Oman, its 17th deal to date, as the country aims to boost bilateral trade and investment. As per the agreement, Oman has offered zero-duty access on over 98 of its tariff lines or product categories, covering 99.38 per cent of India’s exports to the Gulf country.

All major labour-intensive sectors, including gems and jewellery, textiles, leather, footwear, sports goods, plastics, furniture, agricultural products, engineering products, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and automobiles, will attract nil duty.

India-New Zealand FTA

On December 22, 2025, India and New Zealand announced that they had concluded talks on a free trade deal that will give India tariff-free access to the island nation’s markets, attract $20 billion in investment over the next 15 years, and help double bilateral trade over the next five years.

While the agreement will eliminate or reduce tariffs on 95 per cent of New Zealand’s exports of items ranging from wool, coal, wood, wine, to avocados and blueberries to India, New Delhi made no concessions on allowing imports of dairy, onions, sugar, spices, edible oils and rubber to protect farmers and the domestic industry.