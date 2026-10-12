India’s direct selling industry is estimated to have crossed ₹25,000 crore in net revenue in FY26, with seller retention emerging as a key challenge for the sector, according to a report by the Association of Direct Selling Entities of India (ADSEI), prepared in partnership with Kantar.

Direct selling entities are companies that sell products directly to consumers through independent sellers, rather than relying primarily on conventional retail stores or intermediaries.

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The industry recorded net revenue of ₹23,522 crore in FY25, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. It had more than 91 lakh active sellers, of whom 47% were women, according to the ADSEI Direct Selling Industry Report 2024-25. India ranked 11th among the world’s 15 largest direct selling markets.

Amongst issues highlighted for the sector, seller retention remains a concern, with many sellers leaving before their businesses become established. Gautam Bali, patron, ADSEI, said better training, stronger governance and a commitment to consumer protection were necessary to help sellers sustain their businesses.

“Behind the INR 23,522 crore are 91 lakh Indians who decided to bet on themselves,” Bali said, highlighting the role of direct selling in providing independent incomes, particularly for women in smaller towns and rural areas.

Segments like Wellness, personal care and cosmetics segments together accounted for more than 86% of industry sales, reflecting the importance of everyday consumption categories to the sector. Geographically, the northern region was the largest market, with a 26.8% share, followed by the western region at 24.5%.

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About 69% of active sellers were aged between 25 and 44 years, while more than 32% reported consistent month-on-month income from direct selling, the report said.

The study also identified the Consumer Protection (Direct Selling) Rules, 2021, as an important step towards formalising the sector and establishing clearer operating guidelines.