Indian AI and chip startups need easier ways to get feedback from the companies that would use their products, as fast-changing AI workloads make it harder to know what to build, Intel India president Gokul V Subramaniam said while speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 on Wednesday.

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One gap that stands out for Indian deeptech startups is “the ability to freely network and get that feedback from the ecosystem”, said Subramaniam, who is also a vice president at Intel Corporation. “It’s not like it doesn’t exist in India. We have every GCC, every aspect of that stack here,” he said, referring to the global capability centres that multinationals run in India. What startups lack is an easy, organic way to test their ideas with these users, he said. Subramaniam was speaking at a panel on India’s growing role in AI, which he moderated.

That feedback matters more now because the work AI does keeps changing, Subramaniam said. AI agents, for instance, now need both kinds of chips: a GPU to run the AI model, and a CPU before and after it to take in the request, run the agent’s tools and check its results. Models that handle text, images and voice together, and the safety checks that agents need, are also still taking shape. “These are all very evolving needs,” he said.

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India also sets a high bar for any product. “You can’t just flash a technology and expect it to really go take off,” Subramaniam said. “What might be a successful solution with, say, 10,000 users, you probably need it in millions.” A product that works in one language also has to work in many, and it has to be affordable, he said.

Government departments are one place where startups can test their products, because they hold large amounts of data and run workflows that cut across several departments, which companies can use for pilots, Subramaniam said.