Embraer is stepping up its India plans across commercial aviation, defence and manufacturing. Adity Shekhar, regional vice president – sales, speaks to Akbar Merchant on demand visibility, partnerships and timelines. Excerpts:

How important is India to Embraer’s global strategy, and what kind of growth do you expect over the next five years?

India is a key market for Embraer, with a long-standing presence and 47 aircraft across 11 types operating in commercial, defence and business aviation. Our narrow-body aircraft address a network gap by enabling airlines to open routes that cannot sustain larger jets but require more range than turboprops. We see steady growth as airlines deepen regional connectivity and diversify capacity.

Where do you see opportunities for Embraer’s regional jets?

India’s regional aviation market is expanding, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Metro routes are growing at about 0.2% CAGR, while regional routes are growing at around 7%, alongside the rise of regional carriers such as Star Air.

This will require a shift in aircraft deployment. By 2027, regional routes will need 90-seater aircraft, increasing to 114-seater by 2030. Over the next 20 years, India will require at least 500 aircraft in the 80-150 seat category. Our E175, E190-E2 and E195-E2 are positioned for this demand.

How is Embraer positioning itself for India’s defence aviation modernisation?

The ERJ145 platform is already used for the Netra AEW&C system, while the Legacy 600 serves VIP transport roles with the Indian Air Force and the BSF. We see the C-390 Millennium as a fit for the Indian Air Force’s requirement for around 60 medium transport aircraft.

It is a multi-mission aircraft with aerial refuelling capability and has been selected by several NATO countries. The jet-powered C-390 offers a 26-tonne payload versus 20 tonne for the C-130J, along with higher speed and longer range, and can operate from short and unpaved runways. In 2025, we entered a partnership with the Mahindra Group to produce the C-390 in India, aligned with the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Are you expanding investments or partnerships in India across manufacturing and supply chain?

In January, we announced a partnership with Adani Defence & Aerospace to establish an E175 assembly line in India. This spans manufacturing, supply chain, MRO, pilot training and order development. The final assembly line is contingent on securing sufficient orders, and we are in discussions with multiple carriers.

Our target is to roll out aircraft from the facility by 2028, subject to firm orders.

How significant is India in Embraer’s global supply chain, and will sourcing expand?

Our leadership engagements in 2026 have focused on procurement and supply chain development alongside industry and government outreach. We signed an MoU with Hindalco Industries to explore aerospace-grade aluminium manufacturing.

We are evaluating Indian suppliers across aerostructures, machining, metal forming, composites, wiring systems, and hardware and software, with an intent to scale sourcing.

Does Embraer plan to strengthen its MRO presence in India?

Our partnership with Adani Defence & Aerospace includes MRO, aftermarket services, pilot training and supply chain development.

On the defence side, if selected for the medium transport aircraft programme, we plan to set up an MRO hub in India with Mahindra, serving both the Indian Air Force and regional markets. We also have service partnerships with Air Works and Indamer for executive jets.

How do you see global demand trends for regional and special mission aircraft in 2026?

The E2 family is seeing traction as airlines look for efficient aircraft to complement larger narrow-body fleets, while the E175 continues to perform well globally. The E2 offers around 13% lower fuel burn than comparable aircraft, and the E175 continues to see demand across the US, Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

How is Embraer approaching sustainability and next-generation technologies?

The E2 family delivers up to 29% lower emissions per seat compared to earlier models and up to 30% versus older narrow-body aircraft such as the B737-800 and A320ceo. It is certified to operate with up to 50% sustainable aviation fuel and has demonstrated compatibility with 100% SAF.

Embraer aims to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2040. Through the Energia programme, we are exploring aircraft concepts for up to 50 passengers, including new propulsion systems and airframe designs, targeting a 50% reduction in emissions from 2030.