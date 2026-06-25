Amazon Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andy Jassy met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai to deepen the company’s technological partnership with the state, framing the talks around long‑term commitments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud infrastructure, logistics, exports enablement and skilling.

The meeting, Jassy’s first in India since becoming CEO, aligned with Maharashtra’s ambition to double its economy by 2030 and explored how Amazon’s investments can help accelerate digital adoption, support local businesses and expand export opportunities for sellers and manufacturers.

The conversation covered how Amazon’s investments in Artificial Intelligence, cloud infrastructure, e-commerce and logistics are helping businesses in Maharashtra to grow, reach new customers and compete globally.

Maharashtra’s Leap towards AI-Driven and Citizen-Focused Governance Chaired a meeting regarding projects related to electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence at Vidhan Bhavan, Mumbai. Inaugurated various projects including Maha DBT 2.0 Portal, Service… https://t.co/R7oFJVWZL5 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 24, 2026

Maharashtra as Amazon’s ‘Indian anchor’

Amazon described Maharashtra as the anchor of its Indian operations, pointing out that the state hosts Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) first India infrastructure Region and a growing technology and operations workforce across Mumbai, Pune and other centres. The discussion highlighted concrete areas where Amazon can contribute—strengthening cloud and AI infrastructure, expanding logistics capabilities to help firms reach new customers, and supporting skilling initiatives to prepare young professionals for AI‑ and cloud‑driven jobs.

Beyond commerce and cloud, the talks also underscored Maharashtra’s role in Amazon’s media and entertainment investments, with Prime Video’s creative operations based in Mumbai. Amazon reiterated its view that India has the scale, talent and ambition to be a builder of AI applications, not just a consumer; Jassy called AI “the most transformational technology he has seen in his lifetime” and emphasised that India’s engineering talent and rapid digital uptake position it as a centre for next‑generation AI innovation.

AI, cloud and the case for India as a builder

The discussion spotlighted artificial intelligence as a transformative force and India as a production hub for future AI applications. Jassy, according to Amazon, called AI “the most transformational technology he has seen in his lifetime,” and argued that India — with its scale, deep engineering talent and rapid digital adoption — will be “where some of AI’s most important applications are built.”

The meetings in Mumbai and with other Indian business leaders during his visit emphasised Amazon’s view that India is not merely a consumer of AI but a place to innovate and create.

Supporting Maharashtra’s growth goals

Officials said the meeting explored concrete ways Amazon can support Maharashtra’s goal of doubling its economy by 2030. The conversations covered investments in cloud and AI infrastructure, e‑commerce and logistics capacity to help local businesses scale, and exports enablement for sellers and manufacturers.

Amazon highlighted its work on multiple verticals that support the state’s digital economy, “The conversation covered how Amazon’s investments in AI, cloud infrastructure, e‑commerce and logistics are helping businesses in the state grow, reach new customers, and compete globally,” the company said.

Skilling and jobs of the future

Skilling emerged as a central theme, with CEO Jassy and state officials discussing programmes to prepare young professionals for AI‑ and cloud‑driven careers. Amazon noted its skilling initiatives aimed at building talent for “the jobs of the future,” seeking to complement Maharashtra’s workforce development plans through training, certification and industry partnerships.

Entertainment and creative economy links

Beyond cloud and commerce, Amazon highlighted Maharashtra’s role in the company’s entertainment offerings. Mumbai anchors Prime Video’s creative operations in India, and the streaming service continues to commission original Indian stories and collaborate with the state’s film and creative communities. “Prime Video continues to commission original Indian stories and work with the state’s film and creative community, telling stories from India to more than 240 countries worldwide,” Amazon said.

Amazon CEO Jassy’s Mumbai meeting with CM Devendra Fadnavis forms part of a broader engagement with Indian business leaders on AI and innovation during his visit. Amazon indicated it will continue to invest in the state across infrastructure, skilling and export support, while Maharashtra officials see the company as a strategic partner to accelerate digital transformation and job creation. Amazon said India “has the scale, talent and ambition to shape the next era of AI‑led business transformation,” signalling continued collaboration on policy, investment and talent development.