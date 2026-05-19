India’s middle class, long seen as the backbone of the country’s consumption engine, is entering a more anxious phase. On a humid evening in Mumbai, the parking lot outside a neighbourhood mall is packed. But inside, shoppers are hesitating longer at supermarket aisles, skipping big-ticket purchases and gravitating towards discount racks.

A family that once ordered food twice a week is now limiting restaurant outings to once a month. Another has postponed upgrading its hatchback despite aggressive festive offers from dealers. The shift is subtle but increasingly visible across urban India. Households are still spending, but with far greater calculation as two rounds of petrol and diesel price hikes since Friday sharpen anxieties around monthly budgets.

The pressure comes at a difficult moment for salaried consumers already bracing for modest increments, delayed promotions and a weaker hiring environment amid global uncertainty and concerns over slowing growth. Fuel inflation is also beginning to spill over into food, travel and other services, steadily raising the cost of maintaining a middle-class lifestyle.

India Inc is preparing for what many executives describe as a more cautious consumption cycle in FY27, as rising living costs, expensive credit and macroeconomic uncertainty converge into a broad-based middle-class squeeze. As Anand Ramanathan, partner and consumer industry leader for South Asia at Deloitte, puts it: “The consumer economy is entering a fragile phase, marked by calibration and caution.”

“Consumers are prioritising essentials and savings rather than expanding their discretionary baskets. The approach is essentials-first, with small, routine discretionary purchases rather than large spends,” he says.

The emerging shift marks a departure from the easy optimism that defined India’s post-pandemic consumption rebound. The era of aspirational splurging is increasingly giving way to financial defensiveness. And that transition could shape the next phase of India’s consumer economy far more profoundly than headline GDP growth numbers.

What do Industry execs say?

For consumer companies, this environment is triggering a significant rethink in strategy. Dabur global chief executive officer Mohit Malhotra says FY27 will increasingly revolve around affordability, value engineering and calibrated pricing.

“Companies are judiciously taking up prices. That is one aspect,” he says. “But on the other side, there is an effort to reduce costs and optimise resources.”

Large FMCG companies are expanding low-unit-price packs, intensifying promotional campaigns and focusing on “mass-premium” offerings that preserve aspirational appeal without significantly stretching household budgets. Industry executives say consumers are increasingly opting for smaller indulgences rather than committing to large-ticket discretionary purchases.

“Our focus is on becoming more agile and efficient across the value chain, optimising costs wherever possible, and ensuring that products continue to remain accessible and affordable for consumers during evolving economic conditions without compromising on quality or availability,” says Sunil Agarwal, co-founder and chairman of Joy Personal Care, part of Kolkata-based RSH Global.

Retailers are witnessing visible behavioural changes. Quick-commerce platforms and supermarkets are seeing growing traction for private labels, bundled discounts and value-led offerings as consumers compare prices more aggressively than before. Executives say this trend is no longer limited to lower-income households and is increasingly visible among upper-middle-class consumers as well.

“We foresee two challenges in FY27. One is fuel price and raw-material-led inflation, which may impact demand in the short term. The second is supply-chain uncertainties, which may cause disruptions in merchandise availability, particularly in H2,” says Kavindra Mishra, managing director and chief executive officer of Shoppers Stop.

The automobile industry, too, is adjusting to the changing mood. While the sector has benefited over the last few months from last September’s tax cuts that improved affordability, executives have warned that rising input and logistics costs linked to the Iran conflict could force fresh price hikes. To preserve demand, manufacturers and dealers are increasingly relying on longer-tenure financing schemes, exchange bonuses and subscription-style ownership models.

Consumer electronics brands are responding similarly. Smartphone and appliance makers are leaning heavily on no-cost EMI offers and festive financing plans after already raising prices between January and April to offset higher commodity costs and energy-efficiency compliance expenses.

Travel companies face a more nuanced challenge. Inflation has made air travel and hotel stays more expensive, but middle-class consumers remain reluctant to give up holidays and experiences altogether. Instead, they are recalibrating spending — opting for shorter trips, budget accommodations and flexible payment plans. Travel platforms are increasingly promoting bite-sized vacations and EMI-based holiday packages aimed at preserving demand momentum without overwhelming household budgets.

The pressure is not merely psychological. India’s middle-class households are being squeezed simultaneously by higher fuel costs, sticky food inflation, rising insurance premiums, school fees, healthcare expenses and EMIs. In many cases, household debt burdens have climbed steadily as wages struggle to keep pace with living costs, forcing many families to rely more heavily on unsecured credit and EMI financing even for routine consumption.

At the macroeconomic level, the situation has become more complicated after the sharp rise in crude oil prices following the Iran conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude, which averaged around $78 a barrel earlier this year, briefly crossed $120 amid fears of supply disruptions and continues to remain above the $100 mark.

For India, a major oil importer, expensive crude acts like a tax on the entire economy, pushing up transport costs, manufacturing expenses and inflationary pressures across sectors.

The rupee, meanwhile, has weakened sharply and is now drifting towards the psychologically important ₹100-per-dollar mark. The currency has already depreciated over 6% this year, making it one of Asia’s weakest major currencies. Economists note that the rupee’s weakness is occurring even without an overwhelming dollar rally, suggesting that pressure points are increasingly domestic in nature.

The inflation outlook is adding to concerns. In April, wholesale inflation accelerated sharply to 8.30% from 3.88% in March, while several categories continue to witness double-digit price increases. Economists warn that retail inflation could rise with a lag as higher fuel and logistics costs feed through the economy. If consumer inflation breaches the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance band while the rupee continues weakening, policymakers may once again be forced to tighten liquidity conditions, further raising borrowing costs for households and businesses.

For India Inc, FY27 may mark the beginning of a new consumption cycle — one in which middle-class households continue to aspire, but spend with far greater scrutiny and caution. The winners may not necessarily be the companies selling the cheapest products or the most premium brands. Instead, they could be firms that best understand a financially anxious consumer trying to balance aspiration with survival in a year when every monthly expense is under review.