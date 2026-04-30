The government on Thursday said domestic urea production has reached 37.49 lakh tonnes in March-April, nearly matching last year’s levels despite the West Asia crisis, while securing 37 lakh tonnes of imported urea to meet the shortfall ahead of the Kharif season.

Total domestic fertiliser production stood at 62.37 lakh tonnes during March-April, while imports were at 15.39 lakh tonnes.

“The domestic production and import of fertilisers after the crisis have been strong as ever … approximately 78 lakh tonne of fertilisers has been added to availability in the crisis situation,” said Aparna S Sharma, Additional Secretary, Department of Fertilizers, at the inter-ministerial briefing on developments in West Asia.

Fertiliser import and production

India produced 16.49 lakh tonnes of urea in March and 21 lakh tonnes in April, taking the total to 37.49 lakh tonnes. “It was almost the same during the same period last year, and we have reached that level,” Sharma said.

The urea shortfall is being met through imports. “We floated a global tender and secured about 37 lakh tonnes of urea to meet the shortfall,” she added.

Domestic production of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) reached 4.79 lakh tonnes, NPK at 12.69 lakh tonnes, and Single Super Phosphate (SSP) at 7.40 lakh tonnes during the March-April period. A global tender for phosphatic fertilisers has also been floated for 19 lakh tonnes, and the availability of fertiliser raw materials is being regularly reviewed at all levels.

“Fertiliser availability remains robust as ever and supplies continue to exceed requirement,” Sharma said.

Current fertiliser stock

For Kharif 2026,current stock stand at 193.38 lakh tonnes against a requirement of 390.45 lakh tonne. This is approximately 50 per cent of the total requirement. Urea availability is at 73.81 lakh tonnes, DAP at 23.47 lakh tonnes, with other fertilisers also well-stocked.

“This reflects improved planning, advanced stocking and efficient logistics managed by the government. The supply position continues to be strong in the states,” Sharma stated, adding that there has been no change in the maximum retail price (MRP) of fertilisers.