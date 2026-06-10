India has identified more than 102 GWp of floating solar potential across reservoirs and water bodies, opening up a new frontier in the country’s clean energy expansion and taking the nation’s total assessed solar potential to 3,445 GWp, Union renewable energy minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

The assessment, released by the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), comes as India rapidly scales up renewable energy capacity and seeks new avenues to sustain growth after emerging as one of the world’s largest solar markets. The government is now working on a dedicated scheme for floating solar projects, signalling a policy push towards reservoir-based renewable energy development.

The report estimates India’s floating solar photovoltaic (FSPV) potential at 102.18 GWp, based on utilisation of up to 20% of suitable waterbody area across the country.

The scale of the opportunity is significant. The assessment found that nearly 1,946 sq km of waterbody area across India could be suitable for floating solar installations, drawn from over 10,725 sq km of identified reservoirs and water bodies.

“Reservoirs and other water bodies are emerging as important assets for clean energy generation through floating solar projects,” Joshi said while releasing the report.

State-wise estimates show Maharashtra leading with 16.28 GW of floating solar potential, followed by Madhya Pradesh (14.89 GW), Karnataka (13.69 GW), Odisha (12.81 GW), Telangana (10.72 GW) and Gujarat (6.32 GW). Together, these states account for a substantial share of the country’s identified floating solar opportunity.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of India’s rapid renewable energy growth over the past decade.

Joshi said non-fossil fuel capacity has surged from 81 GW in 2014 to 288 GW, while installed solar capacity has expanded from just 2.8 GW to 155 GW, underscoring the scale of the country’s clean energy transition.

He also highlighted the growth of domestic manufacturing, with solar module manufacturing capacity reaching 192 GW and solar cell manufacturing capacity touching 30 GW, strengthening India’s position as a major renewable energy manufacturing hub.

“India has moved from discussing renewable energy potential to delivering measurable outcomes on the ground,” Joshi said, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for accelerating the country’s clean energy journey.

The minister said flagship programmes such as PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM are expanding citizen participation in renewable energy adoption, while the government continues to focus on strengthening clean energy infrastructure.

Alongside the floating solar report, Joshi launched an online portal for the Small Hydro Power Development Scheme, describing it as the first major policy intervention in the segment since 2017.