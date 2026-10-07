Electricity prices on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) more than doubled in September as strong power demand drove a sharp increase in buy bids, even as traded volumes rose 10.4% year-on-year to 12.22 billion units (BU).

The average market clearing price in the day-ahead market (DAM) surged 105% year-on-year to Rs 7.3 per unit, while the real-time market (RTM) price increased 108% to `6.9 per unit. Buy bids in the DAM jumped 281% from a year earlier, IEX said.

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The price spike coincided with strong electricity consumption. India’s peak power demand touched 269 GW on September 10, while energy consumption reached 162 BU, up 11% year-on-year.

RTM volumes rose 10.6% to 5,294 million units (MU) in September from 4,786 MU a year earlier. The segment also recorded its highest-ever single-day volume of 315 MU on September 26. DAM volumes, including the High Price DAM, were nearly flat at 4,251 MU, compared with 4,228 MU in September 2025.

The term-ahead Market, comprising intraday, contingency, daily, weekly and monthly contracts of up to three months, more than doubled volumes to 1,939 MU from 967 MU, registering 100.6% growth.

In the second quarter of FY27, IEX traded 39.69 BU of electricity, up 12.7% year-on-year. RTM volumes increased 10.5% to 16.49 BU, while DAM volumes rose 2.2% to 14.86 BU. Average Q2 prices increased 46% to Rs 5.7 per unit in DAM and 49% to Rs 5.2 per unit in RTM. India’s quarterly electricity consumption rose 11.5% to 502 BU.

In the first half of FY27, IEX traded 77.2 BU, an increase of 14.2%, while RTM volumes rose 16.5% to 32.5 BU.

Green-market volumes, however, weakened. The green day-ahead and green term-ahead markets traded 737 MU in September, down 32%, while the weighted average GDAM price rose 56.3% to Rs 4.9 per unit. Q2 green-market volumes declined 5.8% to 2,863 MU.

REC trading also fell, with 525,000 certificates traded in September, down 16.2%, while Q2 volumes declined 65.5% to 1,527,000 RECs.