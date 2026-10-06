Honasa Consumer, the parent of Mamaearth, expects its net sales value (NSV) to grow in the early thirties year-on-year in the second quarter of FY27 (July-September), and its operating margin to be in the early double digits, the company said in a voluntary disclosure filed with the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

NSV is calculated after returns, taxes, discounts and cancellations.

Honasa’s shares closed 7.81% higher at Rs 476.65 on the NSE on Tuesday, after touching an intraday high of Rs 493, up about 11.5% from the previous close of Rs 442.10, on the back of the disclosure.

The company attributed the expected growth to broad-based traction in its focus categories across brands.

Mamaearth, Honasa’s largest brand, is expected to deliver high-teens YoY NSV growth in the quarter, supported by rising brand affinity and a wider offline footprint, the company said. Its younger brands like The Derma Co., Aqualogica, BBlunt, Dr. Sheth’s, Staze, Lumineve and Reginald Men, are expected to deliver NSV growth at around the mid-forties during the same period, it added.

Offline continues to lead Honasa’s growth, the company said. General trade and modern trade are both expected to post strong growth, backed by deeper direct distribution in general trade and sharper execution at the point of sale. The online channel is expected to see continued growth momentum during the quarter, it said.

Honasa said it continues to deliver on its goal of EBITDA margin improvement.

The growth figures are on a like-for-like basis, the company said. Since the second quarter of FY26, the Flipkart group has deducted logistics and fulfilment costs directly from what it pays marketplace sellers, rather than sellers booking them as expenses. This means Honasa records its Flipkart sales net of those costs, which lowers its reported revenue but does not affect its absolute profitability, the company has said. The change cut Honasa’s reported revenue by about Rs 87 crore in FY26, and by about Rs 29 crore in Q1 FY27. With the base quarter (Q2 FY26) also adjusted for the change, reported and like-for-like growth are aligned this quarter, Honasa said.

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The update is provisional and subject to limited review by its statutory auditors, and does not constitute financial results or earnings guidance. A detailed information update will follow once the board approves the Q2 FY27 results, it said.

In Q1 FY27, Honasa had reported a 27% YoY rise in revenue from operations to Rs 755.94 crore, from Rs 595.25 crore a year earlier. Its consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 90.45 crore, and EBITDA more than doubled to Rs 110 crore. The company had said Mamaearth grew in the high teens that quarter, its younger brands grew more than 40%, and general trade and modern trade each grew more than 40%.