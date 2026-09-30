HDFC Bank board on Wednesday approved the appointment of V N Srivatsan as the bank’s Chief Compliance Officer for a period of three years, it informed the exchanges. He is proposed to join the bank on January 4, and his tenure will commence from the date of joining.

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Srivatsan will succeed Rakesh Kumar Rajput, whose three-year tenure ended on September 30. He was appointed to the position in October 2023 and will continue as a full-time employee of the bank.

The bank said that during the intervening period, Venkateswaran L, currently Compliance Head – Credit, Asset Product & Regulatory Reporting, will hold the responsibility of Chief Compliance Officer.

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Srivatsan has around 34 years of professional experience, including about 25 years in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector and close to 10 years of direct experience in compliance and regulatory inspection. He currently serves as Head – Compliance: Overseas Banking and Subsidiaries & Data Privacy Officer at ICICI Bank. His experience includes regulatory compliance, handling regulatory inspections and designing and implementing compliance frameworks and policies, as well as working with senior management, audit committees, boards, and regulators.