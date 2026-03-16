Global hospitality brand Hard Rock International has announced the shutdown of ten of its cafe’s outlets across India, a move that has surprised customers and industry observers alike. The decision follows the termination of the company’s licensing agreement with its local partner JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd, which had been managing Hard Rock’s cafe operations in the country.

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The company confirmed the development on Monday, March 16, 2026, bringing an abrupt end to operations at several well-known locations that had become popular for their music-themed ambience and live entertainment.

Outlets Across Major Cities Shut Down

The closures affect restaurants located in multiple major cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune. In Bengaluru alone, three outlets — including those at the international airport and Whitefield — have been impacted. Other affected locations include Hyderabad’s Hitech City area.

For years, the brand built a loyal customer base in India with its signature dishes, live music events and themed interiors inspired by global rock culture. The sudden shutdown of multiple outlets has therefore triggered conversations within the hospitality sector and among regular patrons about the brand’s future in the country.

Licence Termination Behind Closures

The closures are linked to the termination of the licensing arrangement between Hard Rock International and JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd. Industry sources indicated that the decision was influenced by factors such as rental payment defaults, declining profitability and operational disagreements between the two companies.

The shutdown is also expected to affect hundreds of employees who were working at the various restaurant locations across India.

However, Hard Rock International has indicated that it is evaluating ways to maintain a presence in the Indian market. The company is exploring the possibility of restructuring its operations through new partnerships or by directly managing outlets in the future.

Meanwhile, the Hard Rock Hotel Goa in Calangute will continue to operate normally. The hotel is run by a separate entity and is not connected to the terminated licensing agreement with JSM Corporation.