In a bid to create an integrated and systematic database of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state, the Gujarat Government will undertake GIS-based mapping of the units.

According to an official release, the exercise will be undertaken under the ‘Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance’ (RAMP) scheme of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India. The MSME Commissionerate of the Government of Gujarat is implementing the project ‘Mapping of Manufacturing MSMEs with the PM Gati Shakti Portal’.

Under this project, GIS-based geo-tagging and mapping of manufacturing MSME units registered on the ‘Udyog Portal’ will be undertaken. Gujarat Info Petro Limited (GIPL) has been entrusted with the responsibility of carrying out this work.

This GIS-based mapping will help in creating an integrated and systematic database of MSME units in the state. Based on this data, useful information will be made available for infrastructure planning, policy formulation and more effective implementation of various schemes in the state.

The integration of data related to MSME sector units with the PM Gati Shakti Portal will further strengthen data-driven planning and decision-making processes, the government said. GIS-based mapping will enable the locations and related details of MSME units to be made available in a more systematic manner, which will also help in providing need-based support and facilities to the MSME sector.

This project is expected to play an important role in making data-driven planning and decision-making processes more effective for the development of the MSME sector in the state.

As part of the project, authorised representatives of GIPL will visit MSME units. During these visits, along with geo-tagging the units, the required information will be collected and verified. All MSME units in the state have been requested to extend the necessary cooperation to the authorised representatives of GIPL and provide the information required for the mapping.