As the Goods and Services Tax (GST) completes nine years, India Inc. has expressed overwhelming confidence in the indirect tax regime, while calling for a new wave of reforms under “GST 2.0” to make the system more intelligent, predictive and business-friendly, according to Deloitte India’s GST@9 survey.

Based on responses from 1,096 business leaders across eight sectors, including MSMEs, the survey found that GST enjoys near-universal acceptance, with over 99% of respondents reporting a positive or neutral experience. Negative sentiment has nearly disappeared, falling from 10%in 2022 and 5% in 2025 to almost zero in 2026.

“As GST enters its next phase of evolution, it is an opportune moment to address the top policy area of the survey, i.e., working capital concerns, such as expanding the scope of the inverted duty structure refund formula to include input services and capital goods,” said Mahesh Jaising, Partner and Leader, Indirect Tax, Deloitte India.

This is particularly in the backdrop of pro-consumer rate reductions in sectors such as pharma, food processing, EVs and certain consumer goods, where substantial credit accumulation is being experienced, Jaising said.

“Industry hopes for some of these recommendations to be considered in the next GST Council meeting and also hopes for regular GST Council meetings thereafter, such that topical issues are addressed soon/ periodically,” Jaising said.

Looking ahead, businesses favour greater technology integration, with 89% supporting AI-led data processing and reconciliation, 84% backing automatic tax utilisation on the GST portal, and 53% seeking a unified taxpayer dashboard. MSMEs have also increasingly embraced quarterly return filing, with positive responses rising sharply from 12% in 2023 to 67% in 2026.