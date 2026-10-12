Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday proposed linking Gujarat’s GIFT City with the City of London to boost cooperation in financial services, including fintech, insurance, cross-border payments and trade finance, under the India-UK free trade agreement.

Speaking at the plenary of the India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), Goyal said the two financial centres should explore greater collaboration to facilitate business and investment flows, leveraging their complementary strengths.

The proposal comes as India and the UK seek to maximise gains from the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which became operational on July 15. The two countries aim to double bilateral trade by 2030.

Goyal identified financial services as one of five priority areas for expanding economic cooperation. The others are infrastructure and clean energy, advanced manufacturing and resilient supply chains, technology and innovation, and healthcare and consumer sectors.

He said the agreement, along with the social security double contribution convention, could help businesses supply services at competitive prices and improve profitability.

India and the UK have complementary economies, with India offering manufacturing scale, digital public infrastructure and a large talent pool, while the UK brings strengths in research, design, advanced technologies and financial services.

Goyal also called for stronger links between educational and research institutions, start-ups and technology companies, including in semiconductors, quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

Focus on implementation

UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said CETA’s success would depend on businesses using it to export, invest and form new partnerships, rather than merely on its legal provisions.

With the agreement in force for almost 100 days, there were encouraging early signs of businesses on both sides exploring the opportunities it offered, he said.

The JETCO meeting launched CETA’s committees and working groups and a joint review of the agreement’s utilisation. These mechanisms will gather business feedback, resolve implementation difficulties and identify areas requiring further government support.

Reynolds said businesses needed practical guidance on tariff reductions, rules of origin, customs procedures, regulatory requirements and procurement opportunities. Small and medium enterprises, including first-time exporters, should also be able to benefit.

Feedback on issues such as recognition of professional qualifications and the ability of companies to operate across markets could help shape future cooperation, he said.

Goyal called for plain-language guidance on tariff schedules, rules of origin and documentation, including material in Indian regional languages, to help businesses navigate the agreement. He also proposed regular sectoral roundtables, business delegations and joint participation in exhibitions.

Reynolds said the agreement’s benefits should translate into signed contracts, investments, commercialised technologies and jobs in both countries. He described CETA as the beginning of a broader trade and investment partnership, with business engagement central to its implementation.