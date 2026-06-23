The government has raised the target of critical mineral exploration projects to be completed by 2031 to 2,000 from 1,200 planned earlier, Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

The target is set under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM).

Speaking at an event here, organised by the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI), he said, “So far, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has completed 571 exploration projects, while another 300 projects are expected to be completed during the current year.”

Also, against the target of auctioning 100 critical mineral blocks by 2031, 56 blocks have already been auctioned, and the ministry expects to take the number to over 200 by the end of the mission period.

Critical minerals are essential for clean energy technologies like solar panels, wind turbines, EVs, and energy storage systems. NCMM was launched in 2025 to ensure the long-term availability and processing of critical minerals for self-reliance.

Goyal said significant progress has been made in developing a critical minerals processing ecosystem. The government is supporting the establishment of four Critical Minerals Processing Parks in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The ministry, he said, is working to create a nationwide collection ecosystem that extends from industries and institutions to individual households. The ministry has proposed pilot projects in select locations and has requested NITI Aayog to undertake a study on viability gap funding mechanisms to support economically sustainable collection and recovery.