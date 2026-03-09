The Indian government has extended the minimum booking gap for domestic LPG cylinders from 21 days to 25 days in a bid to curb hoarding and prevent black marketing, according to government sources. The decision comes amid reports that some consumers were booking refills more frequently than usual, leading to concerns about misuse of the system.

Officials said the move is aimed at ensuring fair distribution of cooking gas cylinders and preventing panic-driven bookings that could disrupt supply for genuine domestic users.

“There were instances that people who were earlier booking LPG cylinders in 55 Days have started booking cylinders in 15 days,” they said on Monday.

Government steps up LPG supply, prioritises domestic users

Alongside tightening booking rules, the government has also directed refineries to increase the production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Officials said domestic consumers will remain the top priority when it comes to supply allocation.

The authorities have also asked oil companies to prioritise LPG meant for households over commercial connections in order to ensure uninterrupted supply for cooking purposes.

“Domestic consumers will always be a priority,” the sources reaffirmed, as India scouts for more LPG partners. Countries like Algeria, Australia, Canada, Norway have approached to sell LPG to India, they added.

Fuel prices likely to remain stable

Sources also indicated that petrol and diesel prices in India are unlikely to see an immediate hike unless global crude oil prices rise sharply.

Petrol and diesel prices in India are unlikely to increase, unless and until crude oil prices breach USD 130 per barrel, government sources said.

The fuel prices are unlikely to increase as India has enough stock, the sources said.

“We expect crude oil prices to be around USD 100 per barrel,” one of the sources said. “No problem of shortage of petrol and diesel at any pump in country.” They also said that sourcing crude other than the Strait of Hormuz route has been accelerated.

Officials further noted that India currently has adequate reserves of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), dismissing any concerns over shortages.

India, the sources said, is better placed than other countries.

India, the sources said, is better placed than other countries.