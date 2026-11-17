The Federation of Gold Loan Companies (FGLOC), an industry forum comprising gold-loan NBFCs, banks and financial institutions, has called for working towards raising industry standards to minimise frequent regulatory interventions in the sector.

“There are immense opportunities in the gold-loan sector. FGLOC will raise industry standards so that regulators will not have to frequently impose regulations to control the sector,” Shaji Varghese, CEO, Muthoot FinCorp, said at the federation’s maiden Gold Summit in Kochi on Tuesday.

The summit called for collective efforts by gold-loan companies and other stakeholders to establish common industry standards, promote responsible lending and ensure sustainable growth. Around 160 representatives of NBFCs and gold-loan companies from across the country participated.

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George Alexander Muthoot, executive vice-chairman of Muthoot Finance, said FGLOC would take the lead in addressing common challenges faced by the sector and strengthen its role in bringing gold-loan companies together to represent their interests before regulators.

India’s retail credit portfolio grew 18.8% year-on-year to ₹185.2 lakh crore as of September 2026, driven primarily by consumer durables and gold loans, according to CRIF Credit Information Services. Gold-loan outstanding rose 61% year-on-year to ₹23.3 lakh crore during the period.

However, the sector is witnessing a rise in delinquencies as borrowers struggle to adjust to the shift from traditional bullet repayments to equated monthly instalments and shorter tenures. The stress follows the RBI’s new gold lending norms, effective April 1, which allow lenders to offer monthly EMI-based and short-tenure loans alongside the traditional one-year bullet repayment structure.

“The organisation will take up common issues concerning the sector with regulators in the collective interest of the industry and work towards the growth of gold-loan companies and the sector,” Muthoot added. FGLOC currently has 50 gold-loan companies as members and plans to bring more lenders under its umbrella.

Pinaki Nath Banerjee, CEO of FGLOC, said the federation would also focus on expanding its membership and promoting the sector. “Several large and medium-sized NBFCs have already become members of FGLOC. The priority now is to expand the federation’s reach by bringing smaller companies and grassroots-level lenders on board,” he added.