Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) will highlight its expanding role as India’s international financial gateway at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Summit in Vadodara on June 30, as the financial hub seeks to deepen its connection with global capital, institutions and businesses. The summit, to be held at GSFC University, will bring together industry leaders, academia and financial sector representatives to discuss cross-border finance, investment and emerging business opportunities.

As part of the summit, GIFT City will host a dedicated session titled “GIFT City: International Financial Gateway of India”, with participation from senior representatives of banking, fund management, international exchanges and the International Financial Services Centres Authority. The session is expected to focus on the growing scale and depth of financial activity taking place in India’s only International Financial Services Centre.

The emphasis will be on how GIFT City is evolving beyond a domestic financial enclave into a platform for international finance, where banks, insurers, asset managers and other institutions can conduct cross-border business with greater efficiency. The city’s growing ecosystem is also being positioned as a bridge between regional industry and global markets.

Strong business scale

The numbers underscore the pace of expansion. As of March 2026, banking assets at GIFT City IFSC stood at USD 111 billion, reflecting the scale of financial intermediation now taking place from the hub. The fund management ecosystem had also widened significantly, with 217 Fund Management Entities managing 360 schemes and cumulative capital commitments crossing USD 39 billion.

GIFT City is now home to more than 1,500 entities and supports a workforce of around 27,000 professionals, indicating that the ecosystem has moved well beyond a pilot-stage financial district. This scale gives it growing relevance not only for bankers and investors, but also for professional services, compliance, legal support and technology-enabled financial operations.

GIFT City bets on infrastructure to complement financial growth

GIFT City is looking to expand its identity beyond being a global financial hub, with plans for a world-class sports arena and a golf entertainment destination aimed at making the ecosystem more liveable and future-ready. According to Sanjay Kaul, Managing Director and Group CEO of GIFT City, the new initiatives are intended to improve quality of life, deepen community engagement and help build a more holistic urban environment for residents, professionals and global talent.

Leasing, treasury activity, pavilion and outreach

One of the most notable developments has been the rise of specialised financial activities from GIFT City. As of March 2026, 35 aircraft lessors and 36 ship lessors were operating from the ecosystem, with more than 370 aviation assets and 37 ships leased through GIFT City structures.

Global and regional corporate treasury centres are also using the platform more actively. Loans and advances by such treasury centres stood at USD 5.61 billion as of March 2026, underlining GIFT City’s increasing relevance for treasury management, liquidity planning and cross-border financing.

To engage stakeholders more directly, GIFT City will also set up an on-ground experiential pavilion at the summit. The pavilion will offer interactive insights into its financial ecosystem, infrastructure and emerging opportunities in areas such as fund management, aircraft leasing and fintech.

This outreach is designed to strengthen awareness among businesses, investors and institutions about the advantages of operating from GIFT City. By combining policy, infrastructure and sector-specific depth, the centre is seeking to position itself as a practical base for firms looking to access international markets from India.

According to a GIFT City, the ecosystem continues to attract increasing participation from global financial institutions, investors and corporates. That momentum is helping it strengthen its position as a platform for international finance while supporting both inbound and outbound capital flows.

For Gujarat, the summit presentation is also a signal that GIFT City is moving deeper into the mainstream of financial and business strategy. As the ecosystem expands across banking, fund management, leasing and treasury services, it is becoming a key node in India’s broader ambition to build a globally integrated financial centre.