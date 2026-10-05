For the ubiquitous legal specialist corporates roped in to fight in-house legal issues, vetting M&A drafts or agreements, the General Counsel is suddenly finding his rightful seat in rarified boardrooms in the wake high stakes cases including the ongoing Tata Sons battle, the Adani disclosure case, the Jindal shareholder activism case and the Zee-Byju’s insolvency case.

Says Pramod Rao, a GC for decades in top rung private banks and former executive director at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and co-author of the recently released book aptly titled ‘In House Matters’, “Today, a GC is seen as a corporate guardian of the law, showing a path and aspiration for a corporate lawyer.”

It is in view of this rapid evolution of the GC that leading law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas has recently, in a unique philanthropic gesture, tied up with premier management school, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad to establish the Cyril Shroff – IIMA GC Leadership Academy, a research and executive development initiative designed to address a critical gap in leadership development for General Counsels (GCs). The Academy aims to be a premier learning hub for the GC community, creating world-class knowledge products, executive education, and thought leadership. Says Prof Bharat Bhaskar, Director IIMA, “the partnership reflects our school’s commitment to developing leaders at the intersection of business, law and governance, and to bringing its strengths in management education and research to the evolving leadership needs of the GC community.” Avers Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, CAM, “ The role of General Counsel has moved from legal advisory to enterprise leadership, with responsibilities spanning governance, strategy, technology, risk and business transformation. Through this leadership Academy, we hope to build a globally relevant platform that prepares the next generation of General Counsels to lead with judgement, capability and purpose.”

Concurs Ananya Sanyal, a former GC who has just founded her own firm ClarioNya, “The role of the General Counsel is evolving from being the organisation’s legal conscience to being one of its business co-pilots. And that evolution begins with listening.”

According to her, a GC who only waits for the business to bring a legal question to the table will always be a step behind. The modern GC needs to be curious about the business, understand its ambitions and pressures, listen to its people, and proactively identify where legal, regulatory, ethical or reputational considerations could influence a decision, she states.

Industry insiders feel it is this proximity to the business that can sometimes lead GCs into broader leadership roles, and even transition into business roles given the fact that a strong GC understands how the organisation thinks, makes decisions, manages risk and ultimately creates value.

The future of the GC, therefore, is not about having a seat at the table and waiting to be invited into the conversation. It is about being close enough to understand where the business wants to go, independent enough to challenge its course, and courageous enough to help it get there responsibly. “So the modern GC isn’t simply the person who points to where the risks are. The GC has moved from assessing risk to sharing it with the business, helping navigate those risks, enabling decisions, and being accountable for what follows,” Rohit Sharma, Senior Legal Counsel, South Asia for pharma giant BD asserts.

Ritvik Lukose, CEO of leading specialist legal search and consulting firm Vahura, one of the co authors of In House Matters, “Someone running finance or HR has had years of management training and experience behind them by the time they reach a senior role. Lawyers arrive without any of that. It isn’t taught in law school, so in-house counsel end up picking it up on the job. That’s the gap both the Cyril Shroff IIM-A GC Academy and our book are trying to close. Every in-house lawyer reaches a fork at some point. You either go deeper as a subject matter expert, or you become a management leader with a legal edge. We wrote the book for the second road.”

Rao, a prominent voice in India’s GC community is of the opinion that, “ Every GC should focus on adding more value to the business, the board and the stakeholders—as a GC. The CEO job is not what that path is meant to lead to. Yet with the right training, skills, experience and the board’s trust, a GC may still get there.” Statistics reveal that compared to a decade ago, far more legal work is now done in-house: 70 to 80 per cent of it. The GC handles the core legal matters that give the company its competitive edge. Businesses are changing fast in response to outside pressures, and they are working under closer scrutiny from governments, regulators and society. “In this setting the GC serves as a wise steward and trusted adviser, looking at decisions over a longer time frame and from a wider view. For boards and CEOs who want lasting growth, that has become essential,” he adds.

As Sharma views it, “Today, the GC is increasingly a risk participant: someone who sits with the business as decisions are made, weighs the trade-offs, and owns the outcome alongside everyone else. That move from risk assessor to risk participant is, to me, the real difference between being an external litigator and being in-house. As a litigator, you usually come in once the problem has already taken shape. In-house, you are there much earlier — in the decisions, the negotiations and the processes that may eventually give rise to it.That is what makes the pre-litigation role so important. The point is not to treat every business decision as a future dispute. It is to understand the risks, take part in the decision, and make sure that if a dispute does arise, the organisation is ready for it.

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Even in terms of remuneration, the in-house role, once relegated to lower rungs of the management, is well compensated, and the best people want it. “At the 90th percentile, a GC’s package including stock is level with what a law firm pays, and sometimes better. It’s also a different kind of pay. Firm money is all cash. A GC’s remuneration is partly tied to how the company does, so they have something riding on the advice they give. The GC role in India has become a powerful and lucrative position that attracts lawyers who want to impact business outcomes more directly and go deeper with one client, “ reveals Balanand Menon, Partner, Vahura who has also co-authored the book on GCs.

Cyril Shroff elucidates, “The hardest questions today are rarely purely legal. They may begin with law, but quickly become questions about business, governance, reputation, technology, geopolitics, people, ethics or institutional values. In those moments you need judgement in addition to technical advice and can understand the commercial imperative without becoming captive to it and who can understand what is legally possible. That is a very demanding leadership role. A strong General Counsel does not merely protect an organisation from legal risk. At their best, they improve the quality of the institution’s decisions.”