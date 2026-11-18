Online gaming companies are preparing to challenge retrospective GST demands before courts and appellate authorities, after the Allahabad High Court stayed a tax demand against Skillwin Technology and raised questions over the applicability of fraud-related provisions in such cases.

The November 16 interim order is the first High Court stay following the Supreme Court‘s May ruling upholding the retrospective levy of 28% GST on online gaming.

The court stayed the demand against Skillwin, which was based on Rule 31A of the Central GST Rules. The company had challenged the valuation methodology adopted by the tax authorities, arguing that it was contrary to the Supreme Court’s directions in the Gameskraft case. Under Rule 31A, GST is calculated on a player’s initial deposit as well as subsequent deposits made using winnings. The Supreme Court, however, directed that pending online gaming proceedings be decided under Rule 31B, which provides for valuation based on amounts deposited by players, excluding winnings reused for further play without withdrawal.

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Despite the directions, operators including Passion Gaming, Octro, Spartan and Sachiko Gaming have received orders under Rule 31A, according to an analysis of adjudication orders by FE. The authorities have cited the companies’ failure to furnish subscriber-wise ledgers while determining their taxable value.

Nishit Dhruva, managing partner at MDP Legal, said this was one of the strongest grounds available to companies. An order applying Rule 31A where Rule 31B is applicable, he said, “may be challenged for being contrary to the Supreme Court’s directions, erroneous in law and based on an incorrect valuation methodology”.

The disputes also extend to the invocation of Sections 73 and 74 of the CGST Act, which carry substantially different penalty implications. The difference is evident in the cases of Dream11 operator Sporta Technologies and Play Games 24×7. Sporta received a tax demand of around Rs 6,691 crore under Section 73, with a penalty of approximately Rs 669 crore. Play Games 24×7, on the other hand, was proceeded against under Section 74, attracting a penalty equivalent to its tax demand of around Rs 5,720 crore.

While Section 73 applies to tax short-payment not involving fraud or wilful suppression, Section 74 provides for a penalty equivalent to the tax demand where fraud, wilful misstatement or suppression is established. Both orders were issued by the Mumbai East GST Commissionerate.

According to sources, the authority’s reasoning was that Play Games 24×7 had consciously understated taxable value and concealed transaction information in statutory returns, including after the department initiated an investigation. Sporta’s position, however, was treated as a genuine dispute over interpretation of the law rather than an attempt to evade tax.

“Two companies in similar businesses may be treated differently if the record shows a real difference in conduct, such as concealed figures or misleading disclosures,” Shareen Gupta, partner at JSA Advocates and Solicitors, said.

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Gaming companies have maintained that they disclosed their tax treatment to the government since the introduction of GST in 2017 and paid 18% tax on platform fees based on their interpretation of the law. The government changed the valuation basis in 2023 to the full value of player deposits and imposed 28% GST retrospectively, a position subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court.

The industry is also seeking government intervention, including relief under Section 11A of the CGST Act or on an as-is-where-is basis, arguing that operators are struggling to meet even the reduced demands.

“No central direction appears to have gone out from the CBIC to zonal adjudicating officers. It has been left to the wisdom of the officer to make sense of whatever and issue the final order,” an industry executive said.

Queries sent to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) remained unanswered till the time of going to the press.