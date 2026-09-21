On the second floor of the Sasmira Building on Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli sits an office that, until recently, few outside the world of public trusts had reason to visit. The Charity Commissioner’s office looks like any other government establishment: institutional-grade carpet faded from long service, a waiting area lined with the familiar parade of identical metal and plastic chairs.

That quiet has long broken with the subdued office now buzzing with some of the country’s top lawyers, journalists and aides tracking the latest twist in one of India’s most closely watched institutional disputes.

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Presiding over it is a man who appears to seek none of the attention. Amogh Shyamkant Kaloti — soft-spoken, polite, with a reputation for being particular about rules, procedure and time — has spent much of his career away from the spotlight. Yet a decision taken in his office has disrupted proceedings at one of India’s oldest and largest business houses.

On August 18, some of the Tata Group‘s senior-most executives and prominent stakeholders spent half an hour waiting for the Tata Sons annual general meeting to be adjourned after the required quorum was not met. It was the first time in the group’s history that a Tata Sons AGM had been adjourned for any reason.

The immediate trigger was an order Kaloti passed in May, directing the Sir Ratan Tata Trust to defer its board meetings and ordering an inquiry into the trust’s affairs. For an official accustomed to the procedural workings of public trusts, the order has placed him at the centre of a dispute involving the charitable institutions that control a majority stake in the Tata Group.

The episode is at odds with the understated manner in which Kaloti is known to conduct himself. Those familiar with his working style describe a measured judicial officer, stern about process. He is punctual to a fault and often stays back to finish the day’s caseload rather than leave work pending. Colleagues call him meticulous — someone who examines details closely and insists on hearing all sides before arriving at a decision.

That approach was shaped by a career that began far from Mumbai. Born on April 25, 1976, Kaloti completed his BA at V.M.V. College, Amravati, and his LLB at the city’s Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Law College. He first practised as an advocate in the District and Sessions Court, Amravati, before entering the judiciary.

Appointed District and Assistant Sessions Judge in October 2013, he served over the next decade as District Judge at Buldhana, at the City Civil and Sessions Court in Mumbai and the Sessions Court in Aurangabad, before becoming Principal District and Sessions Judge at Washim. His career then took him beyond the courtroom — as Joint Secretary, Secretary and SLA in Maharashtra’s law and judiciary department, and later as Registrar (Vigilance-II) in the Registry of the Bombay High Court.

On February 12, 2024, he took charge as Maharashtra’s Charity Commissioner — a quasi-judicial authority under the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950, ranked equivalent to a District Judge. Its work largely involves the administration and oversight of public charitable trusts: registrations, inquiries, changes in trustees and trust properties.

For most officials who have held the post, that work has remained procedural, and the office obscure. For Kaloti, it has brought a level of attention the faded carpets of Sasmira Building have rarely absorbed. The man may remain understated. His decisions no longer are.