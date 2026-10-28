Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the ongoing Tata Trusts–Tata Sons tussle, accusing him of spreading “distrust and negativity” among Indian business leaders and making baseless allegations for political gain.

Her response came after Gandhi alleged that the Tata Group was being “criminally destroyed” and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of treating Indian businesses as their “plaything”.

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Sitharaman defended the government’s approach towards industry, saying the Narendra Modi-led administration valued businesses as job creators and drivers of economic growth. “Our policies have been tailored to enable enterprise, support industry and encourage investment,” she wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi had questioned the silence of corporate leaders amid the Tata Group dispute. “Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you? Indian business is not Modi and Shah’s plaything. You lack courage. We don’t. We will ensure justice for these crimes,” he posted on X.

Soon after Sitharaman’s remarks, Gandhi, sharpened his comments by asking which “legal and commercial matter” required the Trusts and Tata Sons to be hosted at Shah’s residence.

He also said “Indian businesses don’t need any incitement” as all of them “except 3-4 of your cronies already hate all of you”.

The political exchange comes amid escalating tensions between Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder in Tata Sons, and the holding company’s board over the reappointment of chairman N Chandrasekaran and the group’s regulatory structure.

The dispute intensified following the September 17 board meeting at which Tata Sons resolved to reappoint Chandrasekaran and comply with the Reserve Bank of India‘s requirements for upper-layer non-banking financial companies.

Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata has challenged the procedure followed for Chandrasekaran’s reappointment and sought the meeting’s minutes, along with original audio and video recordings. Tata Trusts has also proposed restructuring Tata Sons to bring it outside the ambit of the upper-layer NBFC regulations, maintaining that the holding company should remain privately held to preserve the founders’ philanthropic mission.

Tata Sons has not publicly addressed the allegations in detail, though legal opinions supporting the reappointment have been supplied.