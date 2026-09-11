Flipkart’s quick-commerce platform Minutes has grown four times year-on-year as it completes two years of operations, with its network expanding to nearly 1,200 micro fulfillment centres across more than 150 cities, according to data released by the company.

Flipkart Minutes, launched in August 2024, said its customer base in Tier 2+ markets has grown nearly 25 times year-on-year, where around 60% of its customers return to shop on the platform.

The expansion comes as quick commerce becomes increasingly competitive, with platforms seeking to widen their geographical reach and move beyond grocery and daily essentials. Minutes said markets such as Ambala, Siliguri and Tiruppur are among its fastest-growing, with demand in smaller cities extending to Korean noodles, sauces, ready-to-eat meals, premium skincare and personal care.

“In two years, Flipkart Minutes has evolved from a convenience offering into a broader shopping channel, with customers using it for much more than their daily essentials,” said Kunal Gupta, Senior Vice President and Head of Flipkart Minutes. He added that the behaviour is spreading beyond the largest cities, while Gen Z is bringing new categories and shopping occasions to the platform.

Gen Z has been another major growth segment for the platform, with its customer base increasing nearly five times year-on-year over the past year. The cohort accounts for more than 45% of orders across beauty, electronics, gaming, wearables, fragrance, health and nutrition, and grooming, and contributes one in three gourmet orders.

Minutes also reported growth in categories beyond everyday grocery. Gourmet and specialty grocery, launched within the past year, has grown eight fold, with demand for cold-pressed oils, imported cheeses, international avocado varieties and Korean ready-to-eat meals. Men’s grooming has grown nearly six times year-on-year, while pet food has grown five times.

Since August 2024, Flipkart Minutes has also built a partner ecosystem of close to 500 D2C brands, said the company.