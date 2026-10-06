Festive demand is bucking the broader slowdown in the jobs market. White-collar job postings in festive-linked sectors rose 7% year-on-year to 1,27,080 during August-September 2026 period. This comes even as overall white-collar hiring fell 11% in September, according to foundit. The festive hiring analysis covers sectors such as quick commerce, e-commerce, logistics, travel and hospitality, retail, consumer durables, manufacturing, banking, finance services and insurance (BFSI) and payments, and FMCG.

Consumption-led sectors accounted for much of the rise in festive hiring with quick commerce recording an 18% increase in job postings during August-September 2026 over the same period last year. E-commerce hiring grew 12% followed by logistics and transportation at 10%. Travel and hospitality rose 6% while media and entertainment and retail grew 5% and 4%, respectively. White-collar gig and freelance hiring also increased 15%, pointing to greater use of temporary and flexible workers during the seasonal demand surge.

But the growth is not broad-based for all festive-linked industries. For instance, hiring in consumer durables and electronics increased 3% and manufacturing rose just 1%, while BFSI and payments declined 2% and FMCG fell 4%. The data shows that hiring demand is concentrated in operations and fulfillment, and sales and business development which together account for more than 40% of festive job postings.

The festive-led growth comes even as the overall white-collar jobs market remains under pressure. According to foundit, the white-collar job market started 2026 on a stronger footing, with hiring up 9% year-on-year in January, followed by 6% growth in February and 1% in March. Hiring was still up 4% in April, but the market began to lose strength from May when it fell 4% annually.

The slowdown deepened through the middle of the year. Overall hiring fell 9% in June and 12% in July, before the decline narrowed to 10% in August. In September, hiring rose 2% from August but remained 12% below its March level, pointing to a recovery from a weak base rather than a broad turnaround.

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Meanwhile, the seasonal hiring is also moving beyond the big cities. Even though metros still account for 56% of festive jobs, hiring there grew only 3%. In contrast, tier-2 cities, which account for 27% of festive jobs, grew 11%, while tier-3 and emerging cities registered 15% growth. Candidates with up to six years of experience account for 70% of festive hiring, according to foundit. Hiring tapers off steadily as the experience level rises.

“The festive season is increasingly reflecting a broader shift in India’s employment landscape as hiring expands beyond traditional consumption centres into tier-2 and emerging cities. Strong demand for early-career talent also shows that businesses are prioritising agile, digitally ready workforces that can scale with demand. As consumption becomes more distributed, we expect employment opportunities to increasingly follow the same trajectory,” said Tarun Sinha, CEO of foundit.