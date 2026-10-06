Banks are expected to report healthy earnings and strong balance-sheet growth in the September quarter, aided by a sharp pick-up in credit and foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposits. However, large mobilisation of relatively high-cost foreign currency deposits is likely to weigh on net interest margins (NIMs), particularly for private sector banks.

System credit growth remained robust at around 18-19% year-on-year during the quarter, while deposit growth accelerated to about 17%, driven significantly by FCNR(B) mobilisation.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said FCNR (B) deposits of around $133 billion accounted for nearly 4.5% of system deposits.

Provisional business updates for 30 banks tracked by JM Financial showed advances growing 19.1% year-on-year and 6.6% sequentially in Q2, compared with 16.4% and 2.6%, respectively, in the June quarter. Deposits rose 15.8% year-on-year and 5.8% on a sequential basis.

Growth was particularly strong among large private banks. Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 24.7% loan growth, followed by Axis Bank at 22.7% and HDFC Bank at 16.3%. However, FCNR(B)-linked lending accounted for a part of this acceleration. Excluding such loans, growth was 18.8% each for Kotak and Axis and 14.3% for HDFC Bank, according to JM Financial.

The surge in FCNR(B) deposits, however, is expected to put near-term pressure on margins as banks take time to deploy the funds into loans. UBS expects NIMs to decline by up to 25 basis points sequentially for banks under its coverage, with large private lender seeing 8-17 bps decline. State-owned banks could see a relatively modest contraction of 3-6 bps.

MOFSL expects large private banks to see an 8-20-bps impact on margins, while public sector banks are likely to remain relatively resilient due to their lower proportion of FCNR (B) deposits and efforts to retire high-cost liabilities. Margins could gradually improve as newly-mobilised funds get deployed.

Despite margin pressure, strong loan growth and benign credit costs are expected to support earnings. JM Financial expects banks under its coverage to report around 12% year-on-year growth in profit after tax and 12% rise in net interest income (NII). Operating expenses are expected to climb about 7%, slower than the balance-sheet growth, while credit costs are estimated at around 50 bps.

MOFSL is more bullish on earnings, estimating aggregate profit growth of 25.4% year-on-year for its coverage universe. It expects private banks’ profit to rise 24% and public sector banks’ profit to increase 27%. NII is estimated to grow 11.9%. Higher bond yields could keep treasury gains muted.

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Asset quality is expected to remain largely stable, with stress in unsecured retail and microfinance portfolios continuing to normalise. “We remain watchful of the adverse impact of the uncertain macro environment on domestic business growth and credit quality, alongside a below-normal monsoon,” JM Financial said.

UBS expects asset quality to remain largely stable as credit bureau data suggests steady trends for most segments, including credit cards, personal loans, and microfinance loans.

Key monitorable for banks will be the pace and yields at which FCNR(B) funds are deployed, the trajectory of margins after the mobilisation window, commentary on the upcoming ECL transition, asset quality pressures in SME and unsecured portfolios, and commentary on growth and margins in the second half of FY27.