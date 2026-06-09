Redington, an integrated technology distributor and a key iPhone distributor, is betting big on software and services business as it looks to increase the share of recurring, higher-margin revenue streams. Managing Director & Group CEO V.S. Hariharan speaks to Narayanan V about the company’s growth strategy, AI-led opportunities and evolving technology distribution landscape. Edited Excerpts:

Redington recently realigned business verticals. How is it structured today?

We operate under four business verticals. We started with printers, commercial PCs and personal computers, which form our End Point Solutions Group (ESG). In the late 1990s, we entered networking and server-storage, which became the Technology Solutions Group (TSG). We are also a smartphone distributor for brands such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola and Google under the Mobility Solutions Group (MSG).

The youngest and fastest-growing vertical is the Solutions Services Group (SSG), which includes cloud, cybersecurity, software-led engagements, AI-driven solutions and subscription-led models. The group was formed only in the first quarter of this year. It has already reached $2.4 billion in revenue and contributes 17% of our group revenue.

Why separate software solutions into a standalone vertical?

Managing software and subscriptions is very different from managing hardware. Hardware is about logistics, credit, channel development and channel management. In software, everything happens on a digital platform. You manage the customer lifecycle. Once you secure a subscription, it becomes an annual recurring business.

Of the $2.4 billion revenue in SSG, around $1.8 billion is subscription or licence-renewal revenue that will largely renew next year. There will be some churn and new additions, but the base is recurring. In hardware, you fight the battle every day. There is only so much margin available. In software, once expenses are amortised, the margin potential is significantly higher. There is also significant scope for professional services.

Is Redington becoming a software-led company?

Hardware contributes 83% of our revenue and SSG contributes 17%. Over time, I can see SSG growing to 30-35% but hardware is here to stay. It’s similar to what happened when e-commerce emerged. People thought everything would move online and distribution would become irrelevant. That didn’t happen.

A large part of our mobility business is sold through e-commerce channels, yet our business continues to grow because there are still large markets beyond the metros where customers prefer offline purchases. PCs will evolve into AI PCs. There will be edge devices. Wearables will grow. Robotics will emerge over time.

All of these are hardware opportunities where distribution will continue to play a role. Server-storage workloads are moving to cloud and data centres, but server and storage infrastructure will not disappear because of sovereign data requirements. So, I don’t believe hardware will disappear.

At the same time, software, agentic AI and services will become increasingly compelling. Our ideal mix could eventually be around 35% software and services and 65% hardware, although it will take time to get there.

Smartphone sales have slowed in recent times. Are you seeing any impact on your mobility business?

Actually, the mobility business has grown very well. We grew 19% in the last (Q4) quarter and have grown even faster during parts of the year. Two factors are driving this. First is premiumisation in the Indian smartphone market. Value growth is significantly outpacing unit growth.

The premium segment is growing much faster than the lower-end segment. We work with Apple, Motorola and Google in India. Mobility contributes about one-third of our business and is growing at around 20%, which is substantial. We are also very strong with Apple and Samsung in the Middle East and Africa. Had it not been for supply constraints, we could have grown even faster over the last few quarters.

What has been the impact of the Gulf conflict on your business?

In the last quarter, March was significantly affected and we saw the trend in April. Our UAE business was impacted by roughly 25%, largely because of supply-chain disruptions. We have faced challenges in bringing products into the market and shipping products out.

There has also been some softening in demand from enterprises and corporates, particularly for higher-end PCs and smartphones. At the same time, there have been positives. Our SSG and other non-physical businesses have continued to grow. Cybersecurity demand has also increased.

We did have some attacks directly in the data centers. We had to migrate around 1,500 customers and 200 partners. During such migrations, we typically provide services free for a period because customers’ businesses have been impacted, which affects our profitability. Our assessment is that whatever downside we face in the first quarter and part of the second quarter should be recovered in the second half of the year.