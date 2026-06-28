In a conversation with Sudhir Chowdhary, Dawber explains how the company’s Bengaluru-based global capability hub is harnessing AI, data and digital technologies to transform operations, strengthen the pharmaceutical value chain and drive global innovation. He also highlights India’s expanding role in developing technology-led solutions and creating impact across the organisation. Excerpts:

Global capability centres are no longer judged purely on cost efficiency. What metrics matter most to Novo Nordisk GBS today?

Global capability centres today are no longer evaluated purely on cost efficiency; the more meaningful shift is toward outcome-led value creation. At Novo Nordisk, we measure success based on how effectively GBS contributes to core business priorities and patient outcomes. This includes improvements in regulatory cycle times, the quality and speed of clinical insights, and the ability to enable better commercial decision-making at scale.

Equally important is the role of digital and AI-led capabilities. As automation and analytics become embedded within workflows, the differentiator is how consistently these tools enhance decision quality, reduce complexity, and improve predictability.

Ultimately, GBS is measured by its ability to operate as a trusted extension of the global organisation by delivering impact through quality, insight, and scalable execution.

Healthcare companies are accelerating digital transformation, but regulation remains intense. How do you innovate without slowing decision-making?

In a highly regulated environment, innovation and compliance are not opposing forces – they need to be designed to reinforce each other. Our approach has been to embed digital capabilities directly into how work is executed, rather than layering them externally. This ensures that automation, AI, and data-driven processes operate within regulatory frameworks by design.

For instance, in clinical reporting, activities that previously required extensive manual effort can now be largely automated, significantly reducing turnaround time while maintaining expert validation. More broadly, the focus is on simplifying end-to-end workflows by integrating data, reducing handoffs, and improving process design, so that decisions can be made faster without compromising regulatory or scientific rigour.

The outcome is an operating model where speed and discipline move together, supported by strong governance, clear accountability, and aligned teams.

Has AI meaningfully improved productivity inside GBS operations yet, or are most companies still in the experimentation phase?

At Novo Nordisk, we see AI as increasingly embedded across the organisation rather than confined to specific use cases. It is being integrated across functions from HR and finance to commercial, as well as across R&D and medical affairs, to strengthen how we operate.

The focus is on enhancing efficiency and decision-making by optimising processes, reducing errors, and improving speed and consistency. By automating routine and data-intensive activities, AI enables our people to dedicate more time to strategic thinking and value-adding work.

Overall, AI is becoming a foundational capability that supports better outcomes for both the organisation and the patients we serve.

India’s GCC ecosystem is increasingly competing on innovation rather than arbitrage. What capabilities is Novo Nordisk GBS investing in most aggressively?

Our focus is on building capabilities at the intersection of domain expertise and digital transformation. We are strengthening end-to-end capabilities across the pharmaceutical value chain – from early research and clinical development through to supply chain and commercial operations – while advancing our use of AI, data science, and digital platforms.

We are also actively collaborating with the broader ecosystem, including startups, to explore in areas such as documentation, agentic AI, and advanced language models, with a focus on real-world, scalable applications.

Alongside technology, we are investing significantly in talent development through partnerships and capability-building programmes with institutions like BITS Pilani, IIIT Bangalore, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and Indian School of Business. These efforts are enabling faster, scalable, innovation-led global outcomes.

As enterprises automate repetitive work, what happens to the traditional entry-level talent pipeline?

Automation is not shrinking the entry-level talent pipeline but reshaping it in a more positive direction. As repetitive tasks get automated, traditional execution-heavy roles are evolving into more analytical and digital-first responsibilities, creating opportunities for richer and more value-added work. This allows early-career professionals to engage sooner in work that is more meaningful and value-driven.

Expectations are also shifting. In addition to domain expertise, there is now a stronger emphasis on digital fluency, adaptability, and the ability to work across data and technology-led environments. Over time, this leads to faster capability development and a workforce that contributes more meaningfully from the outset, rather than progressing through purely transactional roles.

Novo Nordisk GBS operates in a highly data-sensitive industry. How do you approach responsible AI adoption?

Responsible AI adoption is always guided by the principle that innovation must align with trust, quality, and ethics, especially in a highly data-sensitive environment. In a data-sensitive and highly regulated environment, this means ensuring strong oversight, clear accountability, and rigorous validation for every AI application. Technology plays an important role, but it does not replace human judgement.

At Novo Nordisk GBS, AI is deployed within a human-in-the-loop framework, where critical decisions remain with qualified experts. Just as important is the cultural commitment to quality, ethics, and patient impact. Sustainable adoption of AI depends not only on systems and governance, but on consistent leadership behaviour and organisational discipline.

How do you see India contributing to Novo Nordisk GBS’ long-term global innovation agenda?

India plays an increasingly important role in strengthening how Novo Nordisk executes and scales its global priorities. With established strengths across clinical, data, digital, and operational capabilities, teams in India contribute across multiple stages of the pharmaceutical value chain from development and regulatory processes to global operations support.

What is particularly impactful is the degree of integration with global functions. Teams in India work closely with colleagues across headquarters and markets, helping improve consistency of execution, enhance data-driven decision-making, and accelerate timelines within clearly defined global frameworks.

At the same time, the model operates within established governance, regulatory, and commercial structures, with accountability for strategic decisions and product ownership remaining aligned to global organisational mandates.

Looking ahead, India’s contribution will continue to grow in areas such as advanced analytics, digital enablement, and process innovation, supporting the organisation’s ability to deliver at scale, while remaining aligned to global standards, risk frameworks, and operating principles.