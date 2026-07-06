India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have entered July with caution, as a looming threat of El Nino raise concerns over rural incomes, agricultural output and consumption growth. While the cumulative rainfall deficit has narrowed to 24% below the long-period average (LPA)during June 1-July 5, from nearly 40% at the end of June, experts warn the current active phase of the monsoon may weaken after July 8.

Signs of stress are becoming obvious with the retail food inflation climbing to 4.78% in May 2026 from 4.2% seen in April, pushing the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) to a 16-month high of 3.93%, according to the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

MoSPI data also flags a sharp rise in rural inflation to 4.25% in May from 3.74% seen in April as rural markets witnessed high temperatures and delayed rainfall during the period.

These concerns were articulated by S&P Global Ratings on Monday which said that India’s rural economy faced both an unusually dry southwest monsoon and higher agro-input costs driven by geopolitical conflict this year. In its latest report on food inflation, ratings agency CareEdge has projected it will average 6% in FY27 due to a monsoon deficit. CPI may likely settle at around 5%, it said.

“A weak monsoon will weaken rural demand, and strain fiscal balances. Farmers face lower yields and therefore lower incomes,” S&P Global said in its report.

Rural markets contribute nearly 30-45% of revenues for most large staples’ companies, making the progress of the monsoon a key determinant of demand. While rainfall activity has improved in recent days, companies say it is too early to conclude that the risks have faded.

“We are not seeing any major signs of rural distress right now. It is a wait-and-watch situation, though El Nino is a key monitorable,” Dabur Global CEO Mohit Malhotra said, adding that rural demand continues to outpace urban markets based on the company’s recent business trends.

“We remain mindful that El Nino conditions can heighten weather volatility, with the potential to disrupt agricultural output and rural demand. However, our geographically diversified sourcing and portfolio provide meaningful resilience and as such we don’t foresee any major impact,” Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) said in its Q1 business update released Friday.

Marico said in its June quarter business update that it was monitoring the evolving inflationary condition and the impact of El Nino on the monsoon.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has noted in its latest forecast that while deficit across the rain-fed core zone of central India had eased to 14% from more than 50% seen earlier, regional disparities remain. The northwest (-22%), east/north-east (-42%), central India (-13%), and south peninsular (-13%) regions, for instance, have received deficient rainfall so far, impacting sowing in these areas.

Analysts estimate that every 1% deviation in monsoon rainfall from the long-period average can shave 0.5-0.7 percentage points off rural consumption growth, underscoring the sector’s sensitivity to agricultural conditions.

Even so, most FMCG companies are refraining from taking immediate corrective action, though some such as Nestle India have reduced grammage (by 6-7%) of key brands such as Maggi, while maintaining standard price points (such as Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 15), according to distributors that FE spoke to.

Malhotra says that if conditions worsen, Dabur plans to rely on affordability-focused strategies, including maintaining Rs 5 and Rs 10 price points and adjusting grammage rather than increasing prices. “We have already created bundle packs for rural markets and will continue to protect key price points,” he said.

Marico said that prices of key inputs such as copra, used in coconut oil, had eased by 45% from recent peaks, though it remains above historical averages. Sector analysts say the sharp correction in copra prices have reduced the need for another round of price hikes by firms. Analysts also expect no roll back of earlier price increases by companies.