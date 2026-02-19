Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer announced plans to establish a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) in collaboration with the Mahindra Group, for C-390 Millennium aircraft, following its selection for the Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme.

Embrarer said the proposed MRO facility, as part of its localisation strategy in the domestic market, will provide comprehensive maintenance and sustainment for the C-390 fleet, supporting high levels of operational readiness and availability.

ALSO READ SpiceJet signs MoU to induct 10 aircraft; plans over 300 daily flights by 2026 winter

Embaer and Mahindra Group had last October inked a strategic partnership to produce the C-390 Millennium multi-mission military transport aircraft in India.

Objective of facility

The proposed facility is expected to deliver a full spectrum of services, including base and heavy maintenance, structural inspections and testing, component repair and overhaul, avionics support, and training.

While the primary objective of the MRO is to support the Indian Air Force fleet, Embraer said it is also evaluating the potential for India to serve as a regional MRO hub, providing sustainment services for other C-390 Millennium operators in the future.

Embraer said this collaboration with the Mahindra Group aims to support the Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme and plans to establish local manufacturing.

“Embraer is committed to delivering not only a world-class aircraft but also a robust, long-term support ecosystem tailored to India’s operational and industrial requirements,” said Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defence & Security.

C-390 Millennium aircraft

The C-390 Millennium is the most modern military transport aircraft in its class, offering a payload capacity of up to 26 tonnes and higher speed and range compared to other medium-sized military transport aircraft.

It is capable of performing a wide range of missions, including cargo and troop transport, airdrop operations, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, and humanitarian missions, the Brazilian aircraft maker said.

“A state-of-the-art C-390 Millennium MRO capability in India would ensure high aircraft availability, enhanced operational autonomy and a comprehensive local sustainment solution for the Indian Air Force throughout the aircraft’s lifecycle,” said Vinod Sahay, Member of the Group Executive Board, Mahindra Group.

The aircraft can operate from temporary or unpaved runways and may be configured for air-to-air refuelling, both as a tanker and as a receiver, and the in-service fleet has demonstrated a mission completion rate above 99 per cent, highlighting its productivity and reliability.