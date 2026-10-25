Patients buying cancer medicines may not get lasting relief from the government’s latest price control measures as drugmakers remain eligible for annual price increases even after revising prices under the new order. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has clarified that companies can still claim these annual increases under the Drug Prices Control Order, (DPCO) 2013.

Through an October 17 order, the NPPA capped trade margins at 30% of the maximum retail price (MRP) for non-scheduled cancer medicines.

Under Paragraph 20(1) of DPCO 2013, manufacturers of non-scheduled medicines can raise prices by up to 10% over a 12-month period. Unlike scheduled drugs, whose ceiling prices are revised annually from April 1 based on changes in the wholesale price index (WPI), non-scheduled medicines do not have a common annual price revision date. The NPPA’s latest clarifications state that companies revising their MRP under the order can increase prices under the annual hike provision from the date the revised MRP takes effect, provided the revised prices are implemented by November 9. But drugmakers that leave their MRP unchanged become eligible only after 12 months have passed since the last revision.

This does not mean companies will automatically raise prices by 10%. However, future increases could partly offset the initial savings for patients, depending on the price reduction and subsequent revisions. The government has estimated that the price cap on 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs could reduce their MRPs by up to 70%, generating annual savings of around Rs 2,500 crore for patients.

An official at a leading pharma association told FE that the scale of trade mark-ups on non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines had prompted the government’s intervention. Retailers typically earn a 16% margin on scheduled drugs under the government’s pricing formula, compared with a usual 20% on non-scheduled medicines. However, an NPPA analysis in October found that trade mark-ups on non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines averaged around 170%, reaching 700% in some cases. Drugmakers have no fixed prescribed profit margin for either category. Established pharma companies typically report gross margins of 50-80% and operating margins of 15-30%.

Another clarification from the NPPA relates to existing stocks of medicines already supplied to pharmacies and hospitals. In such cases, manufacturers are not required to recall these packs or replace their labels, provided they ensure that retailers charge the revised MRP.

“Recalling, re-labelling or re-stickering on the label of container or pack of stocks released in the market prior to implementation of revised MRP is not mandatory, if manufacturer is able to ensure price compliance at the retailer level,” the authority said.

Experts said the move would avoid the cost and logistical challenges of recalling and relabelling existing stocks. However, effective monitoring will be essential to ensure that retailers charge the revised MRP rather than the higher price printed on older packs.

Since the latest cap also covers certain medicines used to treat conditions other than cancer, the NPPA has said the price limit will apply to formulations containing drugs listed in the government order, regardless of their strength, form – such as tablets or injections – or method of administration, potentially extending the benefits of price control to more patients.

The authority has also clarified that companies cannot deduct the value of returned medicines from sales when setting the prices at which stockists and distributors buy medicines. This could prevent companies from lowering their reported sales by accounting for returns, although the impact on stockists’ margins and the prices patients pay will depend on how the pricing formula uses these figures.