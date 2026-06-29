The Centre on Monday lifted the temporary restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel to commercial, industrial and institutional consumers through public sector retail outlets, restoring normal fuel sales from July 1 after the domestic supply situation improved following disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis.

The rollback ends the emergency 200-litre daily cap on diesel sales imposed on June 12 to curb diversion, hoarding and black marketing after a sharp gap emerged between retail and bulk diesel prices.

In a notification issued on Monday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) said: “The Central Government on review of the prevailing supply situation of petroleum products in the country is satisfied that it is no longer necessary in the public interest to continue with the directions contained in the said Order… the Central Government hereby withdraws its Order dated 12th June, 2026, with effect from 1st July, 2026.”

The restrictions were introduced after disruptions arising from the West Asia conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz widened the gap between retail and bulk diesel prices.

While the government maintained that domestic stocks of crude oil, petrol and diesel remained adequate owing to diversified crude sourcing, bulk diesel prices crossed ₹130 per litre, while retail diesel was available at around ₹95 per litre. The sharp price differential prompted a large number of industrial, institutional and commercial consumers to shift purchases to public retail outlets instead of designated consumer pumps.

The shift in demand raised concerns over diversion of fuel meant for retail consumers, hoarding and black marketing. To restore equitable distribution, the government issued the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Temporary Regulation of Supply through Retail Outlets) Order, 2026 on June 12, capping High Speed Diesel (HSD) sales at 200 litres per customer or vehicle per day and directing industrial, institutional and commercial consumers to procure fuel only through designated consumer pumps.

The June 12 control order stated: “Retail Outlet dealers shall dispense HSD only in a vehicle tank, or PESO-approved containers, and not exceeding 200 litres in a day to a customer/vehicle and this HSD cannot be resold. Oil Marketing Companies and Retail Outlet Dealers shall ensure compliance with the restrictions imposed under section 3 and prevent its circumvention.”

In a separate statement issued on Monday explaining the withdrawal of the restrictions, the ministry said the temporary curbs had become necessary because: “During the period of disruptions arising from the West Asia crisis, the Government continued to shield retail consumers from the sharp increase in international fuel prices by maintaining stable retail prices of petrol and diesel.

This led to a significant price difference between retail fuel prices and those applicable to bulk consumers. Consequently, certain industrial, commercial and institutional consumers began procuring fuel through retail outlets, leading to instances of diversion, hoarding and black marketing, which affected the equitable distribution of fuel.”

The ministry said the temporary measures had achieved their objective. “The temporary measures helped ensure adequate availability of petrol and diesel across the country while safeguarding the interests of retail consumers. Their withdrawal reflects the improvement in the supply situation and the restoration of normal supply arrangements,” it said.

The rollback is significant as diesel accounts for nearly 39% of India’s petroleum product consumption. During FY26, the country consumed 94.7 million tonnes of diesel out of total petroleum product sales of 243.19 million tonnes, making the restoration of normal fuel procurement channels important for transporters, industries and other bulk consumers.