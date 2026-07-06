A section of two-wheeler dealers representing internal combustion engine (ICE) brands is preparing to approach the Delhi government seeking an extension of the April 1, 2028 deadline after which only new electric two-wheelers can be registered in the national capital, arguing that the transition timeline is too aggressive for manufacturers and dealer networks.

Dealer sources told FE that representatives of dealerships of brands with a limited or no presence in the mass-market electric two-wheeler segment have begun internal discussions on requesting the government to defer the deadline, saying original equipment manufacturers (OEM) need more time to expand their electric product portfolios and prepare their retail networks for the transition.

The Delhi Cabinet approved the Delhi EV Policy on June 29, which subsequently came into force from July 1 and will remain in force until March 31, 2030. Under the policy, only new electric two-wheelers will be eligible for registration in Delhi from April 1, 2028, making the capital the first major market in the country to announce such a transition.

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While the move is expected to accelerate electric vehicle adoption in one of the country’s largest two-wheeler markets, it poses a significant challenge for manufacturers that are yet to establish a meaningful presence in the high-volume commuter EV segment.

According to dealer sources, the proposed representation will seek a longer implementation window to allow OEMs to broaden their electric offerings, strengthen supply chains and equip dealerships with the infrastructure, trained manpower and service capabilities required to support electric vehicles.

For traditional ICE dealerships, the concern extends beyond product availability. Dealers fear that although manufacturers are expected to introduce more electric models before the deadline, the pace of the transition could disrupt inventory planning, sales and after-sales operations if companies are unable to offer a competitive range of affordable electric two-wheelers in time.

The policy is also expected to widen the competitive gap within the industry. Manufacturers with established electric portfolios are likely to benefit from the transition, while companies that have been slower to enter the segment may have to significantly accelerate product development and investments over the next two years.

According to two-wheeler analyst Sanjay Tripathi, brands such as Ather, Bajaj and TVS are better placed to benefit from the new registration norms, while others will have to fast-track launches in the mass-market EV segment.

“Many buyers may also choose to register new ICE two-wheelers in neighbouring NCR markets. Delhi needs cleaner air, but the transition has to be supported by affordable products, adequate charging infrastructure, financing and consumer confidence. Cleaner air will ultimately depend on addressing all major sources of pollution, not just vehicle emissions,” Tripathi said.

The proposed representation, if submitted, would mark the first organised pushback from sections of the dealer community since the policy was notified. Industry executives say the next 18-24 months will be critical for manufacturers to expand their EV portfolios.