The Confederation of Indian Industry’s CII Cleaner Air Better Life (CABL), in collaboration with the Pune Municipal Corporation and the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, has launched an advanced Decision Support System for effective, data-driven air quality management in the city.

This platform will enable city authorities to access, analyse, and utilise air quality data more efficiently, helping them identify pollution hotspots, assess interventions, and enhance planning and implementation efforts.

Developed by Airvoice, the system delivers high-resolution air quality forecasts for up to 72 hours in advance. It is built on local emissions inventories, detailed weather forecasts, and advanced atmospheric modelling, generating hourly air quality predictions with a one km resolution across the region.

This forward-looking view of pollution levels will help city authorities anticipate pollution episodes, plan timely interventions, investigate emerging air quality events, and target persistent hotspots.

CABL is a flagship, industry-led program initiated by CII in partnership with NITI Aayog to tackle air pollution through collaborative, evidence-based actions and to strengthen urban environmental governance across India.

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This initiative supports cities in designing and executing innovative, data-driven approaches to air quality management, while also enhancing institutional capacity and promoting collaborative governance. CII launched the Clean Air Better Life Programme in Pune in 2023.

Naval Kishore Ram, Municipal Commissioner of PMC and Co-Convener of the Clean Air Forum, Pune, said the opportunity to create a healthier and more sustainable urban future for citizens through advanced monitoring solutions with minimal human interference, low-emission zones, first and last-mile mobility to support public transportation, increased green cover, seamless walkability, collaboration with industries, and active citizen participation.

Shveta Arya, chairperson of the CII Cleaner Air Better Life Initiative and co-convener of the Clean Air Forum, said the Clean Air Initiative has focused on bringing together industry, government, researchers, academics, and civil society to develop practical and scalable solutions to improve air quality.