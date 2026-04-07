After a favorable start, the Indian FMCG sector caught the heat of the West Asia crisis. The rise in crude prices and supply chain disruptions has driven up the costs of palm oil and polymers. The developments have put pressure on companies’ earnings in the March quarter, which will be announced soon.

Despite these conditions, brokerage firms such as Anand Rathi Research and Nomura remain positive on select FMCG names due to their strong brand identity, resilient portfolios, pricing power, and strong execution.

Meanwhile, the quarterly business updates by several FMCG companies have also shown promising growth in the Q4 FY26.

Here are the details on when the major consumer companies will be declaring their March quarter results and the key expectations from analysts.

Nestle India

Nestle India will declare its Q4 FY26 earnings results on April 21, 2026. According to Nuvama, the low-priced palm oil inventory, moderation in wheat prices, and stable sugar prices should support its Q4 margins.

Furthermore, milk prices have begun trending downwards over the past week, which is likely to further support Nestle India’s margins in the near term.

Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever will release its Q4 FY26 report card on April 30, 2026. The oil price rise is likely to have a negative impact on the company’s earnings in the coming quarters.

As per Nomura, higher prices for crude-based commodities, with palm oil remaining inflationary despite corrections in tea and robusta coffee, could impact its margins in Q1.

Godrej Consumer

Godrej Consumer will declare its Q4 FY26 results on May 6, 2026. In its business update, the company said it expects to deliver close to double-digit revenue growth, with EBITDA growth broadly in line with revenue.

Nuvama says that given the high exposure to crude and its derivatives and palm oil / PFAD, Godrej Consumer’s Q1 margins could start to see some impact.

Dabur India

Dabur India will release its quarterly results on May 7, 2026. In its business update, Dubur said its India FMCG business witnessed a sequential recovery in demand and is likely to record high-single-digit growth.

Nuvama notes that the Amla prices stabilizing at lower levels should support Dabur’s margins. However, recent inflation in LLP and HDPE may constrain margin enhancement.