FMCG major Dabur India expects its consolidated revenue to grow in double digits in the September quarter, while profit after tax (PAT) is also expected to register double-digit growth, even as elevated input costs weigh on operating margins.

The company, in its quarterly update on Tuesday, said demand conditions remained steady during the quarter despite inflationary pressures across commodities, deficient rainfall and renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

ALSO READ Tata Power adds 88,397 rooftop solar systems in Q2 as installations hit record

“Inflationary pressures continue to remain elevated, particularly in HPC and OTC & Ethicals,” Dabur said, adding that operating margins were impacted during the quarter. The impact was partly offset by calibrated price increases and ongoing cost-saving measures, said the company.

Dabur expects its India FMCG business to accelerate to double-digit growth in Q2FY27, which it described as its strongest performance in recent quarters. Its Home & Personal Care business is also expected to grow in double digits, with hair oils and shampoos likely to post high-teens growth, according to the company.

The company expects its Healthcare business to grow in the mid-single digits, while Food and Beverages is expected to register mid-teens growth. “Within healthcare, Digestives is expected to maintain high-teens growth, while health supplements saw some pressure due to the transition to refreshed packaging and labels,” said the company.

Dabur said emerging channels such as e-commerce and quick commerce continued to grow strongly, while modern trade maintained double-digit growth. General trade also grew across urban and rural markets, with rural markets continuing to outpace urban markets.

International business is expected to report high-teens growth in rupee terms despite severe headwinds in the Middle East, with Egypt, Turkey, the US, Bangladesh and the UK recording strong double-digit growth.

The company said it remained optimistic about a further improvement in consumption during the festive season, while continuing to monitor geopolitical and inflationary risks.