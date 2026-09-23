Electric two-wheeler startup Creatara Mobility has inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in Faridabad, Haryana, with an installed annual capacity of 30,000 units, as the company moves from product development to scaled production.

Electric two-wheeler sales in the country crossed the 1.4 million mark in FY26, with EVs accounting for 6.5% of total two-wheeler sales, underscoring the growing market opportunity for new players.

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The Delhi-NCR-based company said the facility will manufacture its flagship electric two-wheelers, IN40 and VM4, which are positioned as lifestyle-oriented crossover models targeting young riders. The vehicles will be sold in both domestic and export markets as part of the company’s “made in India, made for the world” strategy.

The plant marks a shift in Creatara’s operations from research and development and product certification to industrial-scale manufacturing. The company said it has built capabilities across powertrains, batteries, electronics, electrical systems, tooling, connected technology, components, testing and industrialisation.

“Creatara’s journey has never been about factories first, but about a vision realised step by step,” said Vikas Gupta, founder and CEO, Creatara Mobility. He said the company’s approach has been to build, validate, certify, industrialise and then scale.

Founded in 2018, Creatara is seeking to carve out a niche in the increasingly competitive electric two-wheeler market by combining mobility with lifestyle and personalisation.

The company said its products feature customisation options, connected technology and designs aimed at college students and young professionals.

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The IN40 and VM4 were first showcased in January 2025 and are based on Creatara’s proprietary platform. They feature an AI-ready vehicle control unit and portable, swappable battery packs.

The company’s Faridabad facility is expected to provide the manufacturing base for its next phase of growth, although the company did not disclose production or sales targets for the plant beyond its installed capacity of 30,000 units annually.