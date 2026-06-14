Chhattisgarh has received investment proposals worth Rs 9,580 crore from seven companies following an investor outreach programme held in Hyderabad, the state government said.

The proposed projects span data centres, cement, semiconductor and graphics processing unit infrastructure, solar equipment, textiles, pharmaceuticals and dairy processing. Together, they are expected to create around 7,800 direct jobs.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai handed investment invitation letters to representatives of the companies at the Chhattisgarh Investor Connect programme. State Commerce and Industries Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan and business representatives from southern India attended the event.

Data centre accounts for largest proposal

The largest proposal came from Hypernext Data Center Limited, which expressed interest in investing Rs 4,200 crore to establish a data centre in the state. The proposed project is expected to create around 250 jobs.

Feegrade and Company Private Limited proposed investing Rs 2,912 crore in a cement manufacturing project, with an estimated employment potential of 4,000 people. It is the largest of the seven proposals in terms of projected job creation.

Nivai Labs Private Limited submitted a Rs 1,000-crore proposal to develop semiconductor and GPU infrastructure. The project is expected to create about 200 jobs and could help the state expand beyond its traditional strengths in minerals, power and core manufacturing.

SG Mart Limited proposed investing Rs 700 crore in the manufacture of solar energy equipment, including structural components used in solar projects. The facility could create around 450 jobs.

Textile project could generate 2,500 jobs

Shri Saravana Mills Private Limited proposed a Rs 528-crore textile project with the potential to employ around 2,500 people. Textile manufacturing is labour-intensive and could provide employment opportunities for women and young workers in the state.

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Kabra Drugs proposed investing Rs 200 crore in a project expected to create approximately 250 jobs.

Dinshaw’s Dairy Foods Private Limited submitted a Rs 40-crore proposal for milk processing and value-added dairy products. The company expects the project to create around 150 jobs and support local milk producers through additional procurement and processing capacity.

The proposals announced at the event are:

Hypernext Data Center: Rs 4,200 crore

Feegrade and Company: Rs 2,912 crore

Nivai Labs: Rs 1,000 crore

SG Mart: Rs 700 crore

Shri Saravana Mills: Rs 528 crore

Kabra Drugs: Rs 200 crore

Dinshaw’s Dairy Foods: Rs 40 crore

Sai invites IT, pharma companies

Sai invited Hyderabad-based businesses, particularly those operating in the information technology, pharmaceutical and logistics sectors, to consider investing in Chhattisgarh.

He said the state was offering streamlined approvals, a single-window clearance mechanism, industrial infrastructure and policy support to prospective investors.

“Hyderabad’s journey from an emerging IT destination to a global technology and innovation hub is inspiring. Chhattisgarh is working on a similar roadmap, and we are already witnessing encouraging results in sectors such as IT, manufacturing and services,” Sai said.

The chief minister said the state had conducted investor outreach programmes in major Indian cities and in countries including Japan and South Korea. These initiatives had resulted in proposals worth more than Rs 8 lakh crore, he claimed.

Of this, proposals worth around Rs 3.5 lakh crore were linked to the energy sector, as Chhattisgarh seeks to strengthen its position as a power producer and expand into green steel and other low-carbon industries.

During the Hyderabad visit, the Chhattisgarh delegation also held discussions with executives from Google India, IBM, Polycab India, Page Industries and Delta Electronics.

The meetings covered industrial infrastructure, state incentives and potential investment opportunities. However, the government did not announce any specific investment commitments from these companies.

Sai also met representatives of the Swaminarayan Gurukul organisation to discuss a proposed 650-bed charitable hospital at Tatibandh in Raipur.