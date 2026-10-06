The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved setting up the Integrated Transport & Logistics Authority (ITLA) as a Special Purpose Vehicle, creating a central institutional framework for integrated planning, appraisal, monitoring and impact assessment across India’s transport and logistics sectors.

A senior government official described the move as a “potentially transformative” reform in the infrastructure sector. “Till now, in the transport, logistics and infrastructure sectors, projects have been made in Ministry silos. They operate based on the data they own as well as appraise, monitor and evaluate,” the official said.

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This fragmented approach has created significant duplication between ministries and between the Centre and states. “What we have noticed is that it creates what you call extensive duplication in government,” the official said, adding that the system also contributed to delays because different ministries could hold one another responsible.

ITLA is intended to change that architecture by bringing major projects into a common appraisal and monitoring framework. It will technically appraise, monitor and conduct post-implementation impact assessments of government infrastructure projects costing Rs 500 crore or more. Financial appraisal will continue through existing mechanisms, including the Expenditure Finance Committee.

The authority will function as the apex institution for integrated transport and logistics planning, research, policy support and data analytics. It will prepare a National Transport Master Plan with a 10-year or longer horizon, covering roads, railways, ports and shipping, civil aviation, inland waterways, coastal shipping, urban mobility and logistics.

The official said the key change would be getting different ministries into “one loop rather than operating independently.” “So, the appraisal will be under one room instead of being done in silos. In silos, so it will take everybody’s concerns together.”

ITLA will also establish a National Transport Data Repository, bringing together datasets from FASTag, VAHAN, GSTN e-way bills, GPS-based systems and urban traffic management systems to support freight-flow, origin-destination and infrastructure analysis.

The reform could have a wider fiscal impact as well. With public capital expenditure reaching around Rs 12 lakh crore (in FY27), the official said that even incremental efficiency gains could create additional room for new investment.

The official said the framework draws on global best practices. Highlighting the institutional challenge involved, the official said, “Getting so many ministries together and arriving at a consensus is an unbelievable task.”

Beyond project efficiency, the government expects ITLA to support the National Logistics Policy, capacity building, research and innovation, reduce logistics costs, and strengthen India’s multimodal connectivity and global logistics competitiveness as part of the Vision 2047 agenda.