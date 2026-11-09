The government has fast-tracked the process of filling two vacant member positions at the Competition Commission of India (CCI), as a lack of quorum has slowed antitrust enforcement since September 10 regarding cases of alleged cartelization and “abuse of dominance.” According to official sources, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has received a “large number of applications” for the notified vacancies, and the ministry is currently processing them for final selections.

Since the quorum became insufficient, the regulator has neither initiated fresh investigations nor issued final orders in cases of alleged cartelisation (anti-competitive behaviour) and “abuse of dominance.” As of November 9, the CCI’s website lists only two members – chairperson Ravneet Kaur and member Sweta Kakkad – against the minimum quorum of three prescribed under Section 22(3) of the Competition Act, 2002. Member Anil Agrawal resigned in July while Deepak Anurag retired in September, leaving two positions vacant.

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However, the absence of a quorum does not mean the regulator has stopped functioning altogether. The CCI has continued to clear merger and acquisition (M&A) proposals by invoking the doctrine of necessity.

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The extent of its powers in the absence of a full quorum has come under judicial scrutiny in the past. In April 2023, the Delhi High Court ruled that vacancies in the CCI would not stop it from carrying out its work or invalidate its decisions. The court said Section 15 of the Competition Act protects the commission’s actions from being declared invalid simply because some positions are vacant. It also clarified that the requirement of at least three members under Section 22(3) applies to administrative meetings, but not to hearings and decisions in competition cases. The court held that the CCI could continue hearing and deciding cases even when it had only two members, as was the situation at the time.

An e-mail sent to the CCI elicited no response.

“Even in administrative matters, the CCI may be cautious while passing orders (in the absence of required quorum). Overall, the CCI’s enforcement activities likely slowed down until a full quorum is restored,” said Pranjal Prateek, partner at Khaitan & Co.

Vaibhav Choukse, partner (competition law) at JSA, said the CCI had earlier managed a similar situation by invoking the doctrine of necessity. “However, adjudicating substantive antitrust matters, such as cartel cases, is different and requires a duly constituted quorum to ensure procedural fairness, institutional credibility and the robustness of the CCI’s decisions,” he said.

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Experts said that the impact of the vacancies could also extend to commitment applications filed by InterGlobe Aviation and PVR INOX. Under the commitment framework, companies facing investigations into alleged abuse of dominance can offer corrective measures to address competition concerns. The CCI has already invited public comments on both proposals. However, their final disposal could require further consideration by the commission.

The CCI amended its commitment norms in August, extending the overall timeline for completing proceedings from 130 to 180 working days with provision for extension in complex cases.