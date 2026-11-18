The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will soon release a draft framework for faceless assessment under the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) for public consultation, the board’s chairman, Vivek Chaturvedi, said on Wednesday.

The framework, first announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after the GST Council meeting on October 8, is likely to be implemented from April 1, 2027 and will benefit the nearly 70 lakh taxpayers registered under the CGST.

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Chaturvedi said the CGST registered taxpayers fall in two broad categories: large taxpayers with multiple GSTINs within a state across various states, and small entrepreneurs who are registered in a particular geography only.

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“What the central government intends to do for the CGST taxpayers is to bring the new paradigm of administration,” Chaturvedi said at an event organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).

“It will both be a centralised administration where the large taxpayer can walk into a physical office and all their needs, including registration, return scrutiny, adjudication, reviews, appeals, are taken care of in one geography,” he said.

For the rest of the taxpayers, the CBIC intends to bring in a faceless assessment system, the framework for which should be out for public consultation soon.

“I would say that the recommendations mark a very decisive shift in how tax administration will operate on the ground,” the chairman said.

The faceless assessment framework follows a number of process reforms approved by the GST Council last month covering registrations, returns, refunds, and decriminalisation. All these decisions were taken with the core objective of reducing the compliance burden, Chaturvedi said.

The process reforms were taken as fiscal policy cannot rest solely on rate rationalisation and requires reforms that led to a tax system built on trust, Chaturvedi said.

“Reforms is an ongoing process. It is an ongoing agenda. And therefore, there is no point just to rest on what we have done because there are a lot of things which are required to be done,” Chaturvedi said.