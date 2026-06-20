India’s campus recruitment ecosystem has long been defined by a transactional paradox: companies descend upon campuses once or twice a year, filter resumes through basic academic scores, and inevitably wrestle with poor role fit and steep early attrition.

In a crowded HR-tech market dominated by legacy job boards and basic keyword-matching portals, Cognavi India is deploying a radically different approach. By integrating deeply with universities rather than bypassing them, the platform is building a continuous talent infrastructure specifically optimized for the engineering and STEM sectors.

“We do not believe in bypassing placement cells; we believe in transforming them into strategic talent partners for industry,” says Varun Modgill, Managing Director and CTO of Cognavi India.

Currently, the company’s ecosystem spans 72 partner universities and over 450,000 engineering students and young professionals. But the ambition is significantly larger. Over the next 12 to 18 months, Cognavi plans to scale its institutional footprint to over 200 universities, effectively expanding its pre-evaluated talent pool to more than one million candidates.

The Technical Moat

Where traditional job portals stop at basic keyword filtering, Cognavi’s technical moat lies in its holistic evaluation architecture. The platform combines structured student profiles, technical assessments, behavioral insights, and AI-enabled competency mapping. This early-stage engagement allows Cognavi to build rich talent profiles over time, shifting the recruitment narrative from isolated transactions to long-term career alignment.

This philosophy is heavily anchored in Cognavi’s Japanese heritage. Japanese employers traditionally prioritize learning agility, growth potential, and cultural discipline over rigid academic cut-offs. Consequently, Cognavi’s Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) focuses squarely on organizations reliant on technical talent at scale—including Japanese manufacturers operating in India, global engineering firms, industrial conglomerates, and engineering-focused Global Capability Centers (GCCs).

Mitigating Attrition and AI Bias

For enterprise buyers, the tangible ROI of this methodology shows up in reduced early attrition. A bad fresher hire severely impacts onboarding investments, training resources, and team productivity—particularly in precise manufacturing and engineering environments.

By evaluating workplace preferences and problem-solving approaches alongside technical capability before a hiring decision is made, Cognavi ensures tighter alignment from day one.

Central to this evaluation is Cognavi’s “Smart Video Interview” platform. While AI assists recruiters by analyzing communication styles and technical responses, the company maintains a strict stance on responsible AI.

“AI does not make hiring decisions. The future of recruitment is not human versus AI; it is human expertise enhanced by AI.” — Varun Modgill, MD & CTO, Cognavi India

The algorithms focus purely on job-relevant indicators, ensuring hiring managers have full transparency into recommendations and retain final decision-making control.