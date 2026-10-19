Bollywood’s traditional Diwali box-office rush is losing some of its sheen. For the second consecutive year, Hindi cinema has largely kept big-budget releases away from the main festive window, signalling a shift in how producers are approaching theatrical releases and box-office competition.

The notable exception this year is Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, which is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 5, ahead of the Diwali week. With no other major Hindi tentpoles lined up for the peak festive period, the industry’s focus is increasingly centred on a single big-ticket release rather than a crowded weekend of competing blockbusters, trade analysts and multiplex operators said.

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“Too many releases can cannibalise earnings,” film trade analyst Komal Nahta said. “A wider release window provides greater potential for box-office collections,” he said.

The change marks a departure from a long-standing industry playbook. Diwali has traditionally been among Bollywood’s most important theatrical windows, accounting for an estimated 14-15% of annual box-office earnings. The festive period offers producers an opportunity to capitalise on holidays, family outings and higher discretionary spending on entertainment.

The potential rewards were evident in calendar year 2024, when Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released together and collectively generated more than Rs 650 crore in gross box-office collections. Their clash demonstrated the commercial potential of the festive window, even as it highlighted the risks of placing expensive productions in direct competition.

However, some experts and distributors see the trend as a more cautious approach that film producers are taking as viewers become more discerning in their movie choices.

“The post-Covid-19 period has not been easy for Bollywood,” says Shyam Shroff, director at Mumbai-based Shringar Films, a film production house. “Viewers have demonstrated that they can reject formulaic movies and big stars if the content does not strike a chord with them,” he said.

Industry experts say the current trend reflects a more tactical approach to release planning. Instead of concentrating several large films around Diwali, producers are increasingly distributing major releases across November and December. The strategy could help films secure longer theatrical runs, reduce direct competition for screens and audience attention, and improve their chances of recovering substantial production and marketing costs.

For instance, after Diwali, November 20 has emerged as an important date for Bollywood and South releases, with Dhanush-starrer Om: Chapter 1 – Udhiram (in Tamil), Dulquer-Salmaan-starrer Aakasamlo Oka Tara (in Telugu), Jackie-Shroff-starrer Kaali Kheti (Hindi), and Sunny-Deol-starrer Suryaa (Hindi) all releasing on the same day. Similarly, November 27 has a mix of Hindi (Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Gunmaaster G9 starring Emraan Hashmi and Genelia D’Souza), Hollywood (Hexed; animation film) and regional cinema (Mysaa, starring Rashmika Mandana; in Telugu).

The month of December, on the other hand, will be a packed month with Hindi blockbusters such as Shraddha-Kapoor-starrer Eetha (December 4), Alia-Bhatt-starrer Chamunda (December 4) and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King (December 24) jostling for space with Hollywood (Dune: Part III and Avengers: Doomsday on December 18; The Angry Birds Movie 3 on December 23 and Jumanji: Open World on December 25).

For multiplex operators, the implications are mixed. Kunal Sawhney, chief operating officer, Cineline India, which runs the MovieMax Cinemas chain, says a major festive release can generate substantial footfalls, support premium-format screenings and lift food-and-beverage sales. However, a crowded calendar, he says, can divide audiences and limit the number of shows available to individual films.

“In the last few years, the second half of November and the month of December have emerged as key periods for Bollywood, Hollywood, and regional cinema since it is a period when there are holidays, families meet; there is shopping and outings,” he said.

The key question for exhibitors, therefore, is whether one major film can deliver the audience volumes that a cluster of competing releases might otherwise generate. While a strong tentpole can attract audiences across demographics, a broader slate offers more opportunities to sustain footfalls through different genres and audience segments.