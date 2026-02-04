Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani sees the possibility of sustained double-digit growth for India and says stable economic leadership defines a country. Meanwhile, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink believes that India presents a long-term investment opportunity.

Speaking at a JioBlackRock event in Mumbai, Ambani also said that in the next decade, India will not be importing 80 per cent of its energy.

In a fireside chat with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Ambani said that every Indian village has a 5G network that is better and cheaper than any other country. He added that sustained law and order for 15-20 years and social harmony are prerequisites for economic growth.

“I can clearly see 100 new Reliances coming up in the country”, Mukesh Ambani said.

Larry Fink: ‘Era of India’

Speaking at the event, Larry Fink said that the next 20-25 years will be the era of India, which will grow at 8-10 per cent over the next decade or more.

Speaking at ‘Investing For a New Era’, the CEO of the US multinational investment management company said India is the country he would invest in.

ALSO READ Why did three Peak XV MDs quit after 13 years to start a new VC firm?

“In the era for India, our focus is to explain people what it means to be the ‘Era of India’. When you think about the growth of India… It’s not a quarter, it’s not a day or week, it’s not a year, it’s a long horizon. And you can say maybe this is the era for India and over the next 20-25 years,” he said.

He added that India has less need for capital imports.

“I do believe the combination of importation of capital from foreign investors who believe in the era of India, but the fundamental foundation of any country is having the domestic economy being built on the back of retirement savings,” Fink said.

He went on to say that India, over the next 10-plus years, is going to grow at 8-10 per cent. “That is where I want to invest and encourage Indians to invest in.”

Fink praises India’s digitalisation

Praising the Modi government, Fink said the digitised rupee has transformed commerce in the country. “Across the board, I am very worried about other countries, even the United States is falling behind,” he added.

The BlackRock CEO added that there is a need to get more people to invest in the capital markets, to grow as the country grows.

“We need to be compelling people to think about the horizon of investing over a long period of time, to grow with great companies of India, to be a part of that and to participate in that,” he said.