Banks and financial institutions are increasing their technology spending, but Indian IT services firms are capturing a shrinking share of the incremental wallet as a larger portion of budgets shifts towards AI infrastructure, software, cloud, cybersecurity and in-house engineering capabilities.

Technology spending by banks grew 8% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, compared with 4% growth in BFSI revenue for IT services, according to data from ICICI Securities. The divergence reflects a structural change in the composition of technology budgets, with a growing share of spending going directly to technology and software providers rather than outsourced services.

“Total BFSI tech spending includes hardware, cloud consumption, software, cybersecurity products, and internal technology capabilities,” Ronak Doshi, partner at Everest Group, told Fe. IT services account for only about 40-50% of technology budgets, while software represents another 26-33%, he said.

The shift is becoming more pronounced as banks direct incremental spending towards AI infrastructure, cloud consumption, cybersecurity products and software-led modernisation. While IT services firms can participate through integration, implementation and managed services, the associated services revenue is typically smaller and follows the initial technology investment, Doshi said.

“Banks and insurers are directing their technology dollars, with a growing share of incremental spend flowing to software platforms, cloud hyperscalers, AI model providers, data platforms, and cybersecurity products,”Achyuta Ghosh, India research & advisory lead at HFS Research, said. This means that even as overall technology budgets rise, the portion available for outsourced application development, maintenance and infrastructure services is growing much more slowly, he said.

AI is also changing the economics of outsourced work. Rising expenditure on compute, tokens and models is putting pressure on routine technology operations, particularly work traditionally undertaken from lower-cost locations by Indian IT firms. Fixed and outcome-linked contracts can further shift the volatility of AI-related costs to service providers, affecting revenue and margins even when client relationships remain intact, Ghosh said.

At the same time, banks are building greater technology capabilities internally, partly because of security concerns around AI and sensitive financial data. Everest Group data showed that the offshore and nearshore banking GCC footprint grew around 36% between 2015 and the third quarter of 2025.

“The mandates are expanding beyond application delivery into core and payments modernisation, fraud, data, AI/ML and cloud engineering,” Doshi said. Service providers continue to play an important role, but increasingly alongside client-owned technology organisations.

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Citibank’s decision to reduce its IT service partners from 144 to 50 while increasing internal hiring illustrates the shift towards vendor consolidation and captive technology capabilities.

The growing technology wallet, however, does not mean the role of IT services providers is disappearing. HFS Research found that 83% of financial services firms still hold service providers accountable when delivery falls short.

The opportunity for providers, analysts said, will increasingly lie in domain-led solutions covering areas such as risk, fraud, compliance, payments and core modernisation, while helping banks deploy AI securely at scale. “Providers must also take greater accountability for measurable outcomes and increasingly align their commercial models with the value delivered,” Nitin Bhatt, technology sector leader at EY India, said.