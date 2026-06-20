As India’s ambitions expand and problems grow more complex the institutions capable of long-term thinking and policy translation are essential. The Director of Adani Enterprises and Gautam Adani‘s nephew, Pranav Adani called for stronger investment in India’s ‘intellectual infrastructure’ and argued that physical infrastructure alone—roads, ports, airports and digital networks—will not be enough to navigate the complex issues that India faces today.

Adani urged India to invest in intellectual infrastructure, saying the country’s growing ambitions and mounting challenges require institutions that can think beyond immediate headlines and connect ideas to policy and added that the intellectual capacity be built alongside physical projects to navigate the nation’s evolving challenges.

“India also needs think tanks and research bodies that can move beyond headline-driven debates, connect disparate ideas, test evidence, and help turn insight into actionable policy,” Adani added.

Intellectual infrastructure: A necessary complement to physical growth

“As India’s ambitions become larger, our challenges become more complex. Another form of infrastructure becomes equally important, and that is intellectual infrastructure,” Adani said. He defined intellectual infrastructure as institutions that “connect the dots, generate ideas, examine evidence, challenge assumptions and help decision-makers navigate complexity.” He noted that while every successful nation has invested in physical infrastructure, nations also require think tanks and research institutions that bring long-term thinking to public debate.

Lessons from the ground: Solutions across states and communities

Adani emphasised that India’s next chapter will not be written in New Delhi alone but will emerge from the experiences of states, the innovation of cities, the aspirations of villages and the resilience of communities. Citing practical examples, he pointed to Gujarat’s energy transition, Odisha’s climate resilience, Bihar’s rural mobility initiatives, Maharashtra’s urban regeneration, Uttar Pradesh’s vocational skilling efforts and improved connectivity in the Northeast. “The most important lessons will be found close to the ground,” he said, urging think tanks to engage more deeply with rural populations and local realities.

Think tanks as bridges between knowledge and implementation

Describing the role of think tanks as part of the intellectual infrastructure, Adani said their value extends beyond analysing past events. “The real value of a think tank lies in its ability to identify emerging challenges before they become obvious, to frame difficult questions before they become crises, and to improve the quality of public debate by bringing evidence, perspective and long-term thinking into conversations,” he said. He called for institutions like CRF to act as a bridge between national priorities and local realities, and between ambitious policy ideas and practical outcomes.

Complex challenges require foresight and intellectual confidence

Adani warned that India’s growth brings increasingly complex issues that are already affecting people’s lives, “Energy security, climate transition, artificial intelligence, demographic change, urbanization, water stress, geopolitical competition, and social inclusion are no longer conversations with future implications. Their impact on people, lives and livelihoods are being felt now.” He said meeting these challenges will require not only investments and innovation but also “foresight, intellectual confidence and institutions capable of connecting ideas with policy.”

Projecting India’s story globally

As India’s international profile rises, Adani argued, the country must present its story confidently and accurately. “As India’s profile increases globally, the world is going to look even more closely at our choices, our achievements, and our challenges. This is where India’s growth must be projected and correct narrative be created,” he said. He noted that global debates often view India narrowly through emissions figures while overlooking efforts to expand energy access, formalise millions of livelihoods, build large-scale infrastructure, create jobs, strengthen manufacturing and pursue an ambitious renewable energy transition. “If India does not tell its own story with confidence and credibility, others will tell it for us, often without fully understanding its complexity,” he warned.

Credibility through intellectual honesty

Adani stressed that think tanks have a “profound responsibility in shaping global understanding of India” and that credibility will flow from intellectual honesty. Such institutions must place facts, evidence and context before the world so that India’s successes, challenges and aspirations are understood in full, he said.

Vision for 2047: Viksit Bharat requires thinking as well as building

With India aiming to become a developed nation by 2047, Adani said the nation will need investments and innovation, but also “foresight. Not only economic capability, but intellectual confidence too. Not only infrastructure that connects places, but intellectual infrastructure that connects idea to policy.” “The future belongs not only to the nations that build well, it also belongs to nations that think well,” he concluded.