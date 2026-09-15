Greater clarity over the value and potential monetisation of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s stake in Tata Sons could strengthen the group’s position in negotiations with lenders as it approaches a key debt repayment deadline and prepares for future refinancing.

The Reserve Bank of India’s rejection of Tata Sons’ application to surrender its core investment company registration has brought the prospect of a listing back into focus. A listing would establish a transparent market value for Tata Sons and provide a clearer route for the SP Group to monetise part of its holding, improving lenders’ visibility on their underlying security.

“Lenders would get clarity on the underlying assets, and that would help them underwrite the deals better,” a source close to the SP Group said. “People are comfortable with the credit quality, and the underlying assets are very good.”

The 157-year-old SP Group, promoted by the Mistry family, owns about 18.4% of Tata Sons. The stake, estimated to be worth Rs 2.5-3 lakh crore, is the SP Group’s most valuable asset but has remained largely illiquid because Tata Sons is closely held. Parts of the holding have been pledged to secure promoter-level borrowings. The SP Group has total debt estimated at Rs 55,000-60,000 crore and faces a repayment of about Rs 3,500 crore by the end of September, according to the source. Better visibility on a future Tata Sons listing could make lenders more willing to refinance or roll over borrowings, although it is too early to determine whether the group will secure meaningfully lower rates.

The group has previously refinanced debt at rates of about 19-22% from global funds, including Davidson Kempner and Farallon Capital. Its latest Rs 21,350-crore refinancing included Rs 15,200 crore of rupee-denominated zero-coupon bonds carrying a yield of 18.95% and a $650-million bond yielding 14.5%.

A Tata Sons listing would not immediately solve the SP Group’s liquidity constraints, as the timing and structure of any public offering remain uncertain. Existing financing arrangements may also limit the benefits of an early refinancing. However, a credible path to monetising the Tata Sons stake could improve the risk-reward equation for lenders and eventually reduce the premium they demand. The RBI decision could also provide some immediate breathing room. Lenders may consider extending the deadline for the Rs 3,500-crore payment or granting a waiver because a potential listing offers a more visible repayment route.

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For the SP Group, the significance of the RBI’s decision therefore lies less in an immediate reduction in borrowing costs than in improved asset clarity. That could give the group greater bargaining power when it next approaches lenders.