All public sector banks and regional rural banks will remain open on Sunday, the government said, in a move aimed at minimising disruption from the three-day bank employees’ strike.

This follows the United Forum of Bank Unions’ (UFBU) call for a nationwide strike from September 28 to 30. Since September 26 and 27 fall over the weekend, the strike could otherwise have disrupted branch banking services for an extended period.

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“In view of the proposed three-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) from September 28 to 30, 2026, coinciding with the preceding weekend holidays of September 26 and 27, the government has taken proactive steps to safeguard the banking needs of citizens,” the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Further, the Reserve Bank of India has approved the full operation of all bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and currency chests.

“…with a view to ensuring that the genuine banking needs of the public are not adversely affected for an extended period, you have our approval for keeping branches, offices, ATM link branches, and currency chests of banks to be fully operational on Sunday,” the RBI said in a letter to Indian Banks’ Association.

The UFBU and other unions have called the three-day strike for several demands, including a five-day work week and uniform pension provisions across the banking sector.

The Government and bank managements have appealed to unions to defer the proposed strike, and have also taken measures to ensure that essential banking services continue un-interrupted, the ministry said.

In a meeting with banks on Monday, the finance ministry urged lenders to take appropriate steps to ensure uninterrupted essential customer services during the strike, including sufficient cash in ATMs.